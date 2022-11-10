View all results for 'alt'
Louis Tomlinson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

62 concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2022

Louis Tomlinson has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Faith In The Future. The LP is scheduled for release on November 11.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from May into July. Previously, Louis announced a European leg scheduled from August into November. Before then, Tomlinson will perform two intimate headlining shows this month in New York City and London.

Louis Tomlinson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Louis Tomlinson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 18
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire , United Kingdom
May 26
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
May 27
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
May 29
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 30
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 1
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 2
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 3
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Jun 6
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 7
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 9
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 10
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Henry Maier Festival Park
Henry Maier Festival Park Milwaukee, WI
Jun 15
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 16
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 17
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Jun 19
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 21
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 24
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 26
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 27
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jun 29
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Jun 30
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jul 1
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 3
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 7
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jul 8
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 11
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 13
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jul 14
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Jul 15
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 18
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 19
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 21
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 22
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 24
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 27
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 28
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 29
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 29
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 31
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Sep 1
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Sep 13
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
Oct 1
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Bilbao Arena Miribilla
Bilbao Arena Miribilla Bilbo, PV, Spain
Oct 5
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 6
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 12
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 14
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 15
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 17
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Oct 20
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Nov 8
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 10
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
When do Louis Tomlinson 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Louis Tomlinson on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Louis Tomlinson's Zumic artist page.

