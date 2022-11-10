Louis Tomlinson Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Louis Tomlinson has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Faith In The Future. The LP is scheduled for release on November 11.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from May into July. Previously, Louis announced a European leg scheduled from August into November. Before then, Tomlinson will perform two intimate headlining shows this month in New York City and London.

Louis Tomlinson All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Louis Tomlinson 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Louis Tomlinson on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Louis Tomlinson's Zumic artist page.