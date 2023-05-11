LP Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Musician Laura Pergolizzi — known as LP — added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Love Lines.
The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues in October and November. Later this month and extending into August, LP has headlining shows and festival performances across Europe.
When do LP 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Spotify presale password is LOVELINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
LP Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
LP All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 30
Bierhübeli
Bern, BE, Switzerland
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Eskelunden
Viby J, Denmark
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Piața Constituției
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 7
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 8
to
Jun 9
Nedre Foss Park
Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
OLT Rivierenhof
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Plovdiv Rowing Canal
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Jul 13
Poble Espanyol
Barcelona, Spain
Jul 15
Plaza de España - Sevilla
Sevilla, AN, Spain
Jul 16
Plaza de Toros de Alicante
Alicante, Spain
Jul 17
Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 18
Jardines del Real
València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jul 21
Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Aug 2
Dzintari Concert Hall
Jūrmala, Latvia
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Lithuanian Open Air Museum
Rumšiškės, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
Oct 21
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Oct 22
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Oct 23
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 25
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Oct 26
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 28
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV
Oct 29
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Nov 1
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Nov 3
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Nov 4
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 5
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 8
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 10
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Nov 15
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Nov 18
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Nov 19
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Nov 22
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 24
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Nov 25
SOMA San Diego - Complex
San Diego, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow LP on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Love Lines is scheduled for release on September 29. Listen to the new song "Golden." For more, check out LP's Zumic artist page.