LP Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 11, 2023

Musician Laura Pergolizzi — known as LP — added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Love Lines.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues in October and November. Later this month and extending into August, LP has headlining shows and festival performances across Europe.

When do LP 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is LOVELINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LP Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 9
LP at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

LP All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 30
LP at Bierhübeli
Bierhübeli Bern, BE, Switzerland
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Northside Festival at Eskelunden
Eskelunden Viby J, Denmark
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Summer in the City Festival at Piața Constituției
Piața Constituției București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jun 7
Gronan Live - LP at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 8
to
Jun 9
Loaded at Nedre Foss Park
Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
LP at OLT Rivierenhof
OLT Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 16
to
Jun 17
Francofolies de Bulgarie at Plovdiv Rowing Canal
Plovdiv Rowing Canal Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Jul 13
LP - ALMA | Festival Jardins Pedralbes at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Jul 15
Icónica Sevilla Fest - LP at Plaza de España - Sevilla
Plaza de España - Sevilla Sevilla, AN, Spain
Jul 16
LP at Plaza de Toros de Alicante
Plaza de Toros de Alicante Alicante, Spain
Jul 17
Noches del Botánico - LP at Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII
Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 18
Concerts De Vivers - LP at Jardines del Real
Jardines del Real València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jul 21
Jazz Open - LP and Beth Hart at Schlossplatz Stuttgart
Schlossplatz Stuttgart Stuttgart, DE, Germany
Aug 2
LP at Dzintari Concert Hall
Dzintari Concert Hall Jūrmala, Latvia
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Granatos Live at Lithuanian Open Air Museum
Lithuanian Open Air Museum Rumšiškės, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
Oct 21
LP at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 22
LP at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 23
LP at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 25
LP at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 26
LP at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 28
LP at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Oct 29
LP at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
LP at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 1
LP at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 3
LP at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Nov 4
LP at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 5
LP at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 7
LP at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 8
LP at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 9
LP at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 10
LP at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
LP at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
LP at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 15
LP at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 17
LP at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Nov 18
LP at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Nov 19
LP at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 21
LP at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Nov 22
LP at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 24
LP at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 25
LP at SOMA San Diego - Complex
SOMA San Diego - Complex San Diego, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow LP on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Love Lines is scheduled for release on September 29. Listen to the new song "Golden." For more, check out LP's Zumic artist page.

