LP Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Musician Laura Pergolizzi — known as LP — added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Love Lines.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues in October and November. Later this month and extending into August, LP has headlining shows and festival performances across Europe.

When do LP 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is LOVELINES. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow LP on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Love Lines is scheduled for release on September 29. Listen to the new song "Golden." For more, check out LP's Zumic artist page.