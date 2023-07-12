Lucinda Williams Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

Lucinda Williams has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned October shows are set at American venues mostly focused on the eastern part of the country. For these concerts, Lucinda will be joined by her backing band. In the coming weeks, the legendary singer-songwriter has a North American tour booked before joining Big Thief on a number of dates. Lucinda will also tour Europe in February and March.

When do Lucinda Williams 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is WHEELS. For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lucinda Williams All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lucinda Williams on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last month, Lucinda released a new album titled Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart. For more, check out Lucinda Williams's Zumic artist page.