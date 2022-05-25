View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lucinda Williams Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Headlining shows and opening for Bonnie Raitt
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2022

The legendary Lucinda Williams has extended her 2022 tour dates.

In late June, Lucinda plans to begin a headlining tour through parts of Canada and America, extending into late August. The gritty singer-songwriter has already played over 20 shows this year, with another 30+ scheduled ahead. She is currently on a North American tour opening for Bonnie Raitt and has a handful of festival performances lined up.

Lucinda Williams Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 21
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 22
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 25
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Wall Street Theater
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT

Lucinda Williams All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 29
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jun 1
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jun 3
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Jun 7
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jun 8
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Jun 10
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 11
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 15
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 18
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jun 21
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 22
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 24
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jun 25
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 28
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Confederation Park
Confederation Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jun 30
Lucinda Williams and Megan Nash
Lucinda Williams and Megan Nash at Delta Bessborough Gardens
Delta Bessborough Gardens Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 2
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 4
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Aug 6
Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and Liam Kazar
Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and Liam Kazar at Canal Shores Golf Course
Canal Shores Golf Course Evanston, IL
Aug 20
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Pisgah Brewing Co
Pisgah Brewing Co Black Mountain, NC
Aug 24
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Bottle & Cork
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Aug 25
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Wall Street Theater
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Aug 27
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Payomet Performing Arts Center
Payomet Performing Arts Center North Truro, MA
Aug 30
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at Showroom At The Colonial Performing Arts Center
Showroom At The Colonial Performing Arts Center Keene, NH
Aug 31
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Boothbay Harbor, ME
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Nelsonville Music Festival
Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center
Snow Fork Event Center Nelsonville, OH
Sep 3
to
Sep 4
All In Music Festival
All In Music Festival at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Indianapolis, IN
When do Lucinda Williams 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for most dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lucinda Williams on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Lucinda's most recent album is 2020's Good Souls Better Angels. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lucinda Williams Zumic artist page.

2
84
artists
Lucinda Williams
genres
Alt Country Americana Blues Folk Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams
Jun
21
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun
22
Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug
25
Lucinda Williams
Wall Street Theater Norwalk, CT
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams Add 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 11, 2020
Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams Add 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets No...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Blues Folk Singer-Songwriter Southern Rock Jason Isbell Lucinda Williams
1
2375
image for article Lucinda Williams Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 20, 2018
Lucinda Williams Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale I...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Blues Folk Singer-Songwriter Lucinda Williams
3
1971
image for article Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 22, 2018
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam Plot 2018 Tour D...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Bluegrass Blues Country Rock Folk Folk Rock Dwight Yoakam King Leg Lucinda Williams Steve Earle
3
1686
Back to top
seating chart