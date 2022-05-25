Lucinda Williams Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

The legendary Lucinda Williams has extended her 2022 tour dates.

In late June, Lucinda plans to begin a headlining tour through parts of Canada and America, extending into late August. The gritty singer-songwriter has already played over 20 shows this year, with another 30+ scheduled ahead. She is currently on a North American tour opening for Bonnie Raitt and has a handful of festival performances lined up.

Lucinda Williams All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lucinda Williams 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for most dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lucinda Williams on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Lucinda's most recent album is 2020's Good Souls Better Angels. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lucinda Williams Zumic artist page.