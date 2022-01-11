View all results for 'alt'
Lucius Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Feels Like Second Nature' shows in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2022

Indie pop group Lucius have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Second Nature. The LP is scheduled for release on April 8.

The newly planned shows will begin in North America from April into May, making stops at mid-sized venues. The opening act on select dates will be Celisse Henderson (known for her work on Broadway and with Phish's Trey Anastasio for the Ghosts of the Forest album). The European leg is scheduled in September. Previously, Lucius announced they will be opening for Brandi Carlile this summer.

When do Lucius 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Fan club member, American Express cardmember, VIP packages, and local venues/radio presales begin January 12. Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow.

The Lucius fan club presale password is NATURE. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lucius All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
to
Feb 5
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3
Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3 at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 28
Lucius
Lucius at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Apr 29
Lucius
Lucius at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 30
Lucius
Lucius at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
May 4
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 6
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 7
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 12
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 13
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
May 14
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 16
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
May 17
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
May 18
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 20
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
May 21
Lucius and Celisse
Lucius and Celisse at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jun 11
Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Sarah McLachlan, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Jun 24
Brandi Carlile and Lucius
Brandi Carlile and Lucius at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 8
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 9
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson
Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Lucius, and Celisse Henderson at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Brandi Carlile and Lucius
Brandi Carlile and Lucius at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
Lucius
Lucius at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Sep 18
Lucius
Lucius at Live at St. Lukes
Live at St. Lukes Cork, Ireland
Sep 20
Lucius
Lucius at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Lucius
Lucius at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Lucius
Lucius at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium
Sep 26
Lucius
Lucius at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 28
Lucius
Lucius at Badehaus
Badehaus Berlin, Germany
Sep 29
Lucius
Lucius at Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands

We recommend following Lucius on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for Lucius's new song "Next to Normal." For more, check out the Lucius Zumic artist page.

artists
Lucius
genres
Indie Indie Pop
image for artist Lucius
Lucius
