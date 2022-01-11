Lucius Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie pop group Lucius have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Second Nature. The LP is scheduled for release on April 8.

The newly planned shows will begin in North America from April into May, making stops at mid-sized venues. The opening act on select dates will be Celisse Henderson (known for her work on Broadway and with Phish's Trey Anastasio for the Ghosts of the Forest album). The European leg is scheduled in September. Previously, Lucius announced they will be opening for Brandi Carlile this summer.

When do Lucius 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Fan club member, American Express cardmember, VIP packages, and local venues/radio presales begin January 12. Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow.

The Lucius fan club presale password is NATURE. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

