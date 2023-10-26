View all results for 'alt'
Lucius Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wildewoman' anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2023

Lucius announced 2024 tour dates.

Eight new concerts are set in January and February at North American venues. For these concerts, Lucius plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Wildewoman, released on October 15, 2013. The opening act will be Jeff Taylor. Before then, Lucius have a headlining concert and a festival performance scheduled.

Lucius Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 3
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Lucius All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
Vetsaid 2023 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Nov 18
Lucius at Miami Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Jan 18
to
Jan 21
Girls Just Wanna Weekend 5 at Barceló Maya Beach
Barceló Maya Beach Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Jan 25
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 26
Lucius, Ber, and Abraham Alexander at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 27
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 29
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jan 30
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 1
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 2
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 3
Lucius and Jeff Taylor at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Cayamo Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
When do Lucius 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Wildewoman. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lucius on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lucius Zumic artist page.

