Lucius Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lucius announced 2024 tour dates.

Eight new concerts are set in January and February at North American venues. For these concerts, Lucius plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Wildewoman, released on October 15, 2013. The opening act will be Jeff Taylor. Before then, Lucius have a headlining concert and a festival performance scheduled.

Lucius All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lucius 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Wildewoman. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lucius on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

