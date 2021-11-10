Lucy Dacus Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lucy Dacus has extended her 2022 tour dates. She now has over 35 concerts planned across Europe and North America.

The indie singer-songwriter-guitarist will appear at a few festivals next year in Europe after heading out on her own headlining European tour beginning in mid-March. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to begin in February with opening act Indigo De Souza.

When do Lucy Dacus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VBS. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lucy Dacus All Tour Dates and Tickets

This week, Lucy shared a band version of her song "Thumbs Again" which is an alternate version of "Thumbs" from her newest album, Home Video. For more, check out the Lucy Dacus Zumic artist page.