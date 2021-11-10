View all results for 'alt'
Lucy Dacus Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie artist touring North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2021

Lucy Dacus has extended her 2022 tour dates. She now has over 35 concerts planned across Europe and North America.

The indie singer-songwriter-guitarist will appear at a few festivals next year in Europe after heading out on her own headlining European tour beginning in mid-March. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to begin in February with opening act Indigo De Souza.

When do Lucy Dacus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is VBS. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 26
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Lucy Dacus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 10
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at The Majestic Cafe
The Majestic Cafe Detroit, MI
Feb 11
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Feb 12
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 14
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Feb 15
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 17
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 18
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Feb 19
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Feb 20
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 23
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Feb 24
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 25
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Mar 1
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 2
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 3
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Mar 5
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza
Lucy Dacus and Indigo De Souza at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Mar 18
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 23
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Gorilla Manchester
Gorilla Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Trinity
Trinity Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 30
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 31
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Artheater
Artheater Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 2
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Molotow
Molotow Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 3
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Loppen
Loppen København, Denmark
Apr 4
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at VoxHall
VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Apr 6
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway
Apr 7
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 9
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Lido
Lido Berlin, Germany
Apr 10
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Trafo
Trafo Jena, Germany
Apr 12
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Chelsea
Chelsea Vienna, Austria
Apr 13
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Milla
Milla Munich, Germany
Apr 14
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at Bogen F
Bogen F Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 15
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Lucy Dacus on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (in sidebar), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Lucy shared a band version of her song "Thumbs Again" which is an alternate version of "Thumbs" from her newest album, Home Video. For more, check out the Lucy Dacus Zumic artist page.

