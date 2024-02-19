Ludacris Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ludacris added another 2024 tour date to his schedule, bringing his total number of upcoming performances to eight.

The new show announced this week is happening at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 27 with T.I. on board as an impressive opening act. Ludacris previously scheduled concerts in Colorado, Washington, Mississippi, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and a festival performance at Lovers & Friends in Nevada.

When do Ludacris 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin February 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ludacris All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ludacris on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

