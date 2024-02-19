View all results for 'alt'
Ludacris Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eight shows for rap superstar
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 19, 2024

Ludacris added another 2024 tour date to his schedule, bringing his total number of upcoming performances to eight.

The new show announced this week is happening at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 27 with T.I. on board as an impressive opening act. Ludacris previously scheduled concerts in Colorado, Washington, Mississippi, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and a festival performance at Lovers & Friends in Nevada.

When do Ludacris 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin February 21. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ludacris All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
Ludacris at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 4
Ludacris at Emerald Queen Casino
Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, WA
May 4
Lovers & Friends at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 17
Ludacris at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Jun 8
Ludacris, Sean Kingston, and Twista at Sand Mountain Amphitheater
Sand Mountain Amphitheater Albertville, AL
Jul 20
Ludacris and DJ Infamous at Delaware State Fairgrounds
Delaware State Fairgrounds Harrington, DE
Jul 26
Ludacris at York Fair
York Fair York, PA
Jul 27
Ludacris and T.I. at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 10
Ludacris at Wind Creek Steel Stage
Wind Creek Steel Stage Bethlehem, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ludacris on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Ludacris Zumic artist page.

Ludacris
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Singer-Songwriter Southern Hip Hop Southern Rap
