Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, have announced 2023 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues in April. LN & POTR plan to bring their high energy style of soulful country rock to West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and California. The opening act on select dates will be Drayton Farley. The group also has a festival performance at Tortuga and will be a part of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration in April.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin January 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

