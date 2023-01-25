View all results for 'alt'
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2023

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, have announced 2023 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized American venues in April. LN & POTR plan to bring their high energy style of soulful country rock to West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and California. The opening act on select dates will be Drayton Farley. The group also has a festival performance at Tortuga and will be a part of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration in April.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin January 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Apr 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Apr 4
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 5
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 7
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 8
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 9
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at The Refinery
The Refinery Charleston, SC
Apr 11
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Apr 12
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at The Moon
The Moon Tallahassee, FL
Apr 14
to
Apr 16
Tortuga Music Festival
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 15
JJ Grey & Mofro, Robert Cray, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
JJ Grey & Mofro, Robert Cray, and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 16
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at Club LA
Club LA Destin, FL
Apr 18
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 19
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and Drayton Farley at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 20
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Apr 23
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Apr 25
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 26
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 27
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Willie Nelson 90
Willie Nelson 90 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's Zumic artist page.

