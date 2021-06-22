View all results for 'alt'
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Coast-to-coast tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2021

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real have revealed 2021 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into November, making stops at venues across America. At this time, these are the only concerts the band has planned. Earlier this month, the budding country-rock luminary and his band released a stellar new album: A Few Stars Apart.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 23
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jun 26
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Antones
Antones Austin, TX
Sep 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Sep 4
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 5
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 7
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Sep 9
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Sep 10
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 14
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 15
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Strings Music Pavilion
Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO
Sep 17
Greensky Bluegrass and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Greensky Bluegrass and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Sep 21
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 22
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Sep 28
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 29
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 30
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Oct 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 4
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 7
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 11
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 12
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 13
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Oct 15
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Oct 16
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Oct 17
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 18
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Oct 22
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 23
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 24
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 26
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Oct 28
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 29
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Oct 30
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 4
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Nov 5
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Cotillion Ballroom
Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS
Nov 6
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 8
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 9
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 11
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 12
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 13
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 15
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at El Rey Theatre - Chico
El Rey Theatre - Chico Chico, CA
Nov 16
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at El Rey Theatre - Chico
El Rey Theatre - Chico Chico, CA
Nov 21
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 22
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

