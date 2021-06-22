Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real have revealed 2021 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into November, making stops at venues across America. At this time, these are the only concerts the band has planned. Earlier this month, the budding country-rock luminary and his band released a stellar new album: A Few Stars Apart.

When do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

