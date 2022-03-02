Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in April and May, with 13 newly scheduled performances at mid-sized venues. LN & POTR plan to bring their high energy style of soulful country rock to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana. The group also has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months and four shows opening for Cody Jinks in May.

When do Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin March 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

