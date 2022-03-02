View all results for 'alt'
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soulful country rock through southern venues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 2, 2022

Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in April and May, with 13 newly scheduled performances at mid-sized venues. LN & POTR plan to bring their high energy style of soulful country rock to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana. The group also has a handful of festival appearances lined up in the coming months and four shows opening for Cody Jinks in May.

When do Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin March 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 23
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 25
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Apr 26
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Apr 27
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr 29
to
May 1
Bear Shadow
Bear Shadow at Shadow of the Bear
Shadow of the Bear Highlands, NC
Apr 29
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 2
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 3
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
May 4
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Drayton Farley at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
May 6
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Hal & Mal's
Hal & Mal's Jackson, MS
May 7
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
May 14
Mudbug Music Festival - Saturday
Mudbug Music Festival - Saturday at The Natchez Bluff
The Natchez Bluff Natchez, MS
May 20
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
May 21
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 27
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 28
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Cody Jinks, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 29
to
Jul 30
Peacemaker Festival
Peacemaker Festival at Harry E. Kelley River Park
Harry E. Kelley River Park Fort Smith, AR

We recommend following Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's Zumic artist page.

