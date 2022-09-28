Luke Bryan Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country star Luke Bryan added concert dates to his Las Vegas residency into 2023. The newly planned shows are set at the Resorts World Theatre from February into April.

Luke is currently touring North America with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. In late November, Bryan returns to Vegas for a six-show residency run. He kicks off 2023 with his Crash My Playa festival in Mexico, which will be followed by another Vegas run and then the Stagecoach Festival.

When do Luke Bryan 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.