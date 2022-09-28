View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Luke Bryan Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2022

This week, country star Luke Bryan added concert dates to his Las Vegas residency into 2023. The newly planned shows are set at the Resorts World Theatre from February into April.

Luke is currently touring North America with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. In late November, Bryan returns to Vegas for a six-show residency run. He kicks off 2023 with his Crash My Playa festival in Mexico, which will be followed by another Vegas run and then the Stagecoach Festival.

When do Luke Bryan 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 30
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 1
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Oct 7
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Oct 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 14
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Oct 15
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Oct 27
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 28
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Nov 30
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Jan 19
to
Jan 22
Crash My Playa 2023
Crash My Playa 2023 at Riviera Cancun
Riviera Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 1
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 8
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 22
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 24
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 29
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.

1
130
artists
Luke Bryan
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Luke Bryan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 15, 2022
Luke Bryan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Luke Bryan
2
4705
image for article Luke Bryan Sets 2022 "Farm Tour" Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 2, 2022
Luke Bryan Sets 2022 "Farm Tour" Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Luke Bryan
2
2537
image for article Luke Bryan Sets 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 13, 2021
Luke Bryan Sets 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Luke Bryan
2
1231
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart