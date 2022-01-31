Luke Bryan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Luke Bryan has revealed details for his 2022 Raised Up Right tour dates. The newly announced tour is planned from June into October, headlining 30+ stops at large-scale venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Riley Green and / or Mitchell Tenpenny.

Before hitting the road, Luke sets up shop for a nine-concert Las Vegas residency in February and he also has a performance at the Houston Rodeo in March. Aside from Vegas, the westernmost stop on his schedule is in San Antonio, showing a focus on the eastern half of the continent. Luke also plans to appear at a number of music festivals during the year.

When do Luke Bryan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for Luke Bryan VIP packages and fan club members begin February 1. Citi cardmember, Riley Green/Mitchell Tenpenny fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

