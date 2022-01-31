View all results for 'alt'
Luke Bryan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Performing in Las Vegas and across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2022

Country star Luke Bryan has revealed details for his 2022 Raised Up Right tour dates. The newly announced tour is planned from June into October, headlining 30+ stops at large-scale venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Riley Green and / or Mitchell Tenpenny.

Before hitting the road, Luke sets up shop for a nine-concert Las Vegas residency in February and he also has a performance at the Houston Rodeo in March. Aside from Vegas, the westernmost stop on his schedule is in San Antonio, showing a focus on the eastern half of the continent. Luke also plans to appear at a number of music festivals during the year.

When do Luke Bryan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for Luke Bryan VIP packages and fan club members begin February 1. Citi cardmember, Riley Green/Mitchell Tenpenny fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 11
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 12
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 16
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 7
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Carolina Country Music Fest 2022
Carolina Country Music Fest 2022 at Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 9
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Jul 7
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 9
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 15
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC Canandaigua, NY
Jul 21
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 22
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
Luke Bryan and Riley Green
Luke Bryan and Riley Green at Tallahassee Community College
Tallahassee Community College Tallahassee, FL
Jul 28
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 29
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 30
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
WE Fest 2022
WE Fest 2022 at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 5
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
TidalWave Festival
TidalWave Festival at One Atlantic Events
One Atlantic Events Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Lasso Music Festival
Lasso Music Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 14
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 18
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 19
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Aug 20
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 25
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 26
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Aug 27
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 9
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 10
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 29
Luke Bryan and Riley Green
Luke Bryan and Riley Green at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 30
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 1
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Oct 7
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Oct 8
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 14
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Oct 15
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Oct 27
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Bryan, Riley Green, and Mitchell Tenpenny at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 28
Luke Bryan and Riley Green
Luke Bryan and Riley Green at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
1669
