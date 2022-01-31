Luke Bryan Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Luke Bryan has revealed details for his 2022 Raised Up Right tour dates. The newly announced tour is planned from June into October, headlining 30+ stops at large-scale venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Riley Green and / or Mitchell Tenpenny.
Before hitting the road, Luke sets up shop for a nine-concert Las Vegas residency in February and he also has a performance at the Houston Rodeo in March. Aside from Vegas, the westernmost stop on his schedule is in San Antonio, showing a focus on the eastern half of the continent. Luke also plans to appear at a number of music festivals during the year.
When do Luke Bryan 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for Luke Bryan VIP packages and fan club members begin February 1. Citi cardmember, Riley Green/Mitchell Tenpenny fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 11
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 12
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 16
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 20
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
The Theatre at Resorts World
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 9
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Jul 7
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 8
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 9
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Jul 15
Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Canandaigua, NY
Jul 21
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 22
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
Tallahassee Community College
Tallahassee, FL
Jul 28
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 29
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 30
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 5
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
One Atlantic Events
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 14
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 18
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Aug 19
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Aug 20
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 25
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Aug 27
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Sep 8
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 9
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 10
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Sep 30
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 1
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Oct 7
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Oct 8
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 13
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Oct 14
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Oct 15
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Oct 27
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Oct 28
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
