Luke Bryan Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country star Luke Bryan added 2023 North American tour dates, billed as Country On Tour.

Thirty-six newly planned headlining concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from June into October. Luke will bring along other talented artists such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and / or DJ Rock on select dates. See the ticket links below for the specific lineup.

Later this week, Luke begins a 12-night residency in Las Vegas. He also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Luke Bryan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members begin January 31. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.