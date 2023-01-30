View all results for 'alt'
Luke Bryan Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas residency, 'Country On Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2023

This week, country star Luke Bryan added 2023 North American tour dates, billed as Country On Tour.

Thirty-six newly planned headlining concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from June into October. Luke will bring along other talented artists such as Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and / or DJ Rock on select dates. See the ticket links below for the specific lineup.

Later this week, Luke begins a 12-night residency in Las Vegas. He also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Luke Bryan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales for fan club members begin January 31. Citi cardholder, support fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 8
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 22
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 24
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 29
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Apr 13
to
Apr 16
Country Thunder Arizona
Country Thunder Arizona at Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence
Country Thunder Fairgrounds Florence Florence, AZ
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Jun 15
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 16
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 17
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 23
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Country Concert
Country Concert at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 7
Luke Bryan, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 13
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 20
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 21
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 22
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 27
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Jul 28
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 29
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 4
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 5
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 10
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 12
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, and DJ Rock at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 13
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 17
Luke Bryan, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 19
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 25
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Aug 26
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 28
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 29
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Sep 30
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 5
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, and DJ Rock at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 6
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 7
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Oct 12
Luke Bryan, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 13
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Oct 14
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 26
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Oct 27
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Oct 28
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.

Jun
24
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
6
Luke Bryan, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, and DJ Rock
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
