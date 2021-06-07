Luke Bryan Sets 2021 "Farm Tour" Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Country star Luke Bryan has revealed details for his 2021 Farm Tour dates.

This year, Luke's Farm Tour begins on September 9 and wraps up on September 18. The states he's playing include Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. These shows will happen while Luke is in the midst of his Proud To Be Right Here tour, which begins in July and runs through late October at larger venues. Luke also has a Las Vegas residency scheduled for 2022.

When do Luke Bryan 2021 Farm Tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club members begin June 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.