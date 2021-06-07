View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Luke Bryan Sets 2021 "Farm Tour" Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Intimate shows to support local farming communities
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2021

Country star Luke Bryan has revealed details for his 2021 Farm Tour dates.

This year, Luke's Farm Tour begins on September 9 and wraps up on September 18. The states he's playing include Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. These shows will happen while Luke is in the midst of his Proud To Be Right Here tour, which begins in July and runs through late October at larger venues. Luke also has a Las Vegas residency scheduled for 2022.

When do Luke Bryan 2021 Farm Tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club members begin June 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 18
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 13
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 9
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 10
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 16
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 17
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Caylee Hammack at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 18
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 22
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 23
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Caylee Hammack at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 24
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 30
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 31
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 5
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, ME
Aug 6
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 7
Luke Bryan, Caylee Hammack, Dylan Scott
Luke Bryan, Caylee Hammack, Dylan Scott at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 8
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 12
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 13
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 19
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 20
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 21
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 27
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 28
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 29
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Runaway June, and DJ Rock
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Runaway June, and DJ Rock at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 2
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 2
SummerFest 2021
SummerFest 2021 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 3
Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott
Luke Bryan and Dylan Scott at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Sep 9
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Statz Bros. Farm
Statz Bros. Farm Marshall, WI
Sep 10
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Brown Farm
Brown Farm Central City, IA
Sep 11
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
Sep 16
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Martin Family Farms
Martin Family Farms Williamsport, IN
Sep 17
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Miller Family Farms
Miller Family Farms Pleasantville, OH
Sep 18
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at Kubiak Family Farms
Kubiak Family Farms Webberville, MI
Sep 23
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 24
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Oct 1
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Oct 2
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Oct 8
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Oct 9
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 10
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Oct 14
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 15
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Runaway June at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Oct 16
Luke Bryan and Runaway June
Luke Bryan and Runaway June at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Tortuga Music Festival 2021
Tortuga Music Festival 2021 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 19
to
Jan 22
Crash My Playa 2022
Crash My Playa 2022 at Moon Palace Arena
Moon Palace Arena Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 11
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Luke Bryan on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
185
artists
Luke Bryan
genres
Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan
Jul
18
Luke Bryan and Caylee Hammack
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
13
Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, and Caylee Hammack
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Luke Bryan Sets 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 13, 2021
Luke Bryan Sets 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Country Country Pop Country Rock Modern Country Luke Bryan
2
588
image for article Luke Bryan Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
April 8, 2020
Luke Bryan Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Country Rock Modern Country Luke Bryan
1
1225
image for article Luke Bryan Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 27, 2020
Luke Bryan Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Country Luke Bryan
1
2398
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart