Luke Bryan Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Luke Bryan announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as Mind of a Country Boy, new concerts are planned at major venues and ballparks across North America from April into September.

Joining Luke as the opening acts on select dates will be an impressive roster including Bailey Zimmerman, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, and / or Zach Top. See the full lineup for each city below.

When do Luke Bryan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for fan club members begin February 6. Citi / American Express cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Luke Bryan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

