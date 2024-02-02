View all results for 'alt'
Luke Bryan Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Mind of a Country Boy' North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2024

Country star Luke Bryan announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as Mind of a Country Boy, new concerts are planned at major venues and ballparks across North America from April into September.

Joining Luke as the opening acts on select dates will be an impressive roster including Bailey Zimmerman, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, and / or Zach Top. See the full lineup for each city below.

When do Luke Bryan 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for fan club members begin February 6. Citi / American Express cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Bryan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
The American Western Weekend - Luke Bryan at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Apr 17
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, and Tenille Arts at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 18
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, and Tenille Arts at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 19
to
Apr 20
Coast City Country Festival at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 24
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, and Tenille Arts at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 25
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, and Tenille Arts at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jun 13
Luke Bryan at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 14
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Lily Rose, and Josh Ross at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jun 15
Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Lily Rose, and Josh Ross at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jun 21
Luke Bryan at En-Joie Golf Club
En-Joie Golf Club Endicott, NY
Jun 22
Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 27
Luke Bryan at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 28
Luke Bryan, Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew, and HunterGirl at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 11
Luke Bryan, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, and HunterGirl at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 12
Luke Bryan, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, and Alana Springsteen at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 13
Luke Bryan, Alana Springsteen, Larry Fleet, and Dillon Carmichael at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 18
Luke Bryan, King Calaway, HunterGirl, and Lily Rose at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 19
Luke Bryan, King Calaway, HunterGirl, and Lily Rose at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 26
Luke Bryan, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, and Alana Springsteen at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jul 27
Luke Bryan, Larry Fleet, Chase Matthew, and Alana Springsteen at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO
Jul 28
Luke Bryan, Chase Matthew, Larry Fleet, and Alana Springsteen at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 1
Luke Bryan, Alana Springsteen, HunterGirl, and Larry Fleet at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Aug 2
Luke Bryan at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 8
Luke Bryan, George Birge, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 9
Luke Bryan at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 10
Luke Bryan, George Birge, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Aug 15
Luke Bryan, Alana Springsteen, Chase Matthew, and Chayce Beckham at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 17
Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe, and Chayce Beckham at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 22
Luke Bryan at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 24
Luke Bryan at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Aug 25
Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, and Chayce Beckham at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 5
Luke Bryan, George Birge, Larry Fleet, and Ella Langley at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Sep 7
Luke Bryan, George Birge, Larry Fleet, and Ella Langley at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 12
Luke Bryan at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 14
Luke Bryan, George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, and Larry Fleet at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 18
to
Oct 20
GoldenSky Country Music Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Luke Bryan on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more about Luke Bryan, check out his Zumic artist page.

