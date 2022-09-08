View all results for 'alt'
Luke Combs Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2022

Country musician Luke Combs has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Combs' newly announced concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues in North America, Oceania, and Europe from March into October. Joining the bill as the opening acts on select dates will be a talented lineup featuring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb, Cody Johnson, and / or Lane Pittman. See the ticket links for the exact lineup.

The CMA Entertainer of the year for 2021 has a busy but spaced-out schedule ahead. Luke returns to the road later this month with Jordan Davis, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and / or Chayce Beckham on select dates in America and Canada.

When do Luke Combs 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on September 11. Presales for fan club and general verified fan members begin September 14. Citi cardholders, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Combs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Sep 17
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Sep 22
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 23
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 30
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Oct 1
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Morgan Wade at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Oct 14
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Oct 15
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Oct 21
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 22
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 28
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Oct 29
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Nov 4
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 5
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 12
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Centre Vidéotron
Rescheduled
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Nov 14
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 15
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 17
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Canadian Tire Centre
Rescheduled
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nov 18
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Centre Bell
Rescheduled
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 21
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 22
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Dec 9
Luke Combs and Jordan Davis
Luke Combs and Jordan Davis at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 10
Luke Combs and Jordan Davis
Luke Combs and Jordan Davis at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 25
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Apr 1
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
Apr 15
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Apr 22
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Apr 29
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
May 6
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
May 13
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
May 20
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Albertsons Stadium
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
May 27
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 3
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton CA, Alberta, Canada
Jun 10
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jun 17
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 8
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jul 15
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Jul 22
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 29
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb
Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Aug 9
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Aug 11
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Aug 16
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Aug 20
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Aug 23
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Aug 26
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Sep 30
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Oct 1
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 4
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 6
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 7
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 8
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Oct 10
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 11
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 13
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 14
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Luke Combs
Luke Combs at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Luke Combs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Luke Combs Zumic artist page.

