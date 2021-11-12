View all results for 'alt'
Luke Combs Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows through July
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 12, 2021

After taking home the CMA prize for Entertainer of the Year earlier this week, Luke Combs has extended his 2022 tour dates.

Combs' newly announced stadium concerts are scheduled May 21 in Denver, June 4 in Seattle, and July 30 in Atlanta. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade. Before then, the country star returns to the road for an American tour later this month with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher. After a handful of European festival appearances next March, Combs also plans to tour Canada.

When do Luke Combs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for fan club members and Verified Fan begin November 17. American Express cardmember, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Luke Combs Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Luke Combs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Nov 18
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 19
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 20
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Nov 29
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 30
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 2
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 3
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 15
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher
Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Ray Fulcher at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country To Country
Country To Country at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country to Country
Country to Country at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 11
to
Mar 13
Country To Country
Country To Country at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 21
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 24
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Mar 26
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 28
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 30
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Mar 31
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham
Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Chayce Beckham at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 21
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jun 4
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jul 30
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade
Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Luke Combs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Luke Combs Zumic artist page.

artists
Luke Combs
genres
Alt Country Country Country Rock
image for artist Luke Combs
Luke Combs
