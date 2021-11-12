Luke Combs Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After taking home the CMA prize for Entertainer of the Year earlier this week, Luke Combs has extended his 2022 tour dates.

Combs' newly announced stadium concerts are scheduled May 21 in Denver, June 4 in Seattle, and July 30 in Atlanta. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade. Before then, the country star returns to the road for an American tour later this month with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher. After a handful of European festival appearances next March, Combs also plans to tour Canada.

When do Luke Combs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for fan club members and Verified Fan begin November 17. American Express cardmember, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Luke Combs All Tour Dates and Tickets

