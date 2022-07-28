Lupe Fiasco Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lupe Fiasco has announced 2022 tour dates to celebrate 15 years of his album The Cool.

The anniversary shows will showcase Lupe performing The Cool in its entirety with a band. Released in 2007, the 19-track 70-minute concept album builds around the song "The Cool" from Food & Liquor and features songs like "Go Go Gadget Flow," "Superstar," "Paris, Tokyo," "Hip-Hop Saved My Life," and "Little Weapon."

At this time, Lupe Fiasco has eight concerts ahead on his schedule with five newly planned events set in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The previously announced dates on his calendar include an evening at Red Rocks with Atmosphere and a couple of festivals, check the full listings below.

When do Lupe Fiasco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THECOOL15. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lupe Fiasco on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Lupe released a new album this year called Drill Music In Zion.

