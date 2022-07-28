View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lupe Fiasco Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Cool' anniversary tour
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 28, 2022

Lupe Fiasco has announced 2022 tour dates to celebrate 15 years of his album The Cool.

The anniversary shows will showcase Lupe performing The Cool in its entirety with a band. Released in 2007, the 19-track 70-minute concept album builds around the song "The Cool" from Food & Liquor and features songs like "Go Go Gadget Flow," "Superstar," "Paris, Tokyo," "Hip-Hop Saved My Life," and "Little Weapon."

At this time, Lupe Fiasco has eight concerts ahead on his schedule with five newly planned events set in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The previously announced dates on his calendar include an evening at Red Rocks with Atmosphere and a couple of festivals, check the full listings below.

Lupe Fiasco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at SummerStage
SummerStage New York, NY

Lupe Fiasco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 28
Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, The Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-ROC, and Sol Messiah
Atmosphere, Lupe Fiasco, The Far Side, DJ Abilities, SA-ROC, and Sol Messiah at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 28
Atmosphere and Lupe Fiasco
Atmosphere and Lupe Fiasco at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 7
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at SummerStage
SummerStage New York, NY
Sep 9
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 11
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 30
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 1
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
ONE Musicfest
ONE Musicfest at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
When do Lupe Fiasco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is THECOOL15. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Lupe Fiasco on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Lupe released a new album this year called Drill Music In Zion.

For more, check out Lupe Fiasco's Zumic artist page.

1
135
artists
Lupe Fiasco
genres
Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco
Dec
31
Lupe Fiasco
SummerStage New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Made In The USA" - Lupe Fiasco (Prod by StreetRunner) [YouTube Audio Single]
November 17, 2016
"Made In The USA" - Lupe Fiasco (Prod by StreetRunner) [YouTube A...
Music Hip Hop Mid-West Rap Lupe Fiasco Audio Single Chicago, IL
1
886
image for article Lupe Fiasco Extends 2016 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
September 6, 2016
Lupe Fiasco Extends 2016 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
Tickets Hip Hop Lupe Fiasco Austin, TX Boston, MA Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Lawrence, KS Millvale, PA Minneapolis, MN New Orleans, LA New York, NY Riverside, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Washington D.C. Wilmington, NC
1
1049
image for article Lupe Fiasco Announces 2016 Tour Dates; Tickets and Presale Info
November 11, 2015
Lupe Fiasco Announces 2016 Tour Dates; Tickets and Presale Info
Tickets Hip Hop Mid-West Rap Lupe Fiasco Anaheim, CA Athens, GA Boston, MA Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Garden City, ID Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Milwaukee, WI New Orleans, LA New York, NY Salt Lake City, UT Washington D.C.
1
1231
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart