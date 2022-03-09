View all results for 'alt'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' with Don Felder, Marshall Tucker, The Outlaws, Devon Allman
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published March 9, 2022

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they would be calling it quits after the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. No one could have predicted that the COVID pandemic would force the entire concert industry to shut down in 2020, forcing the band to cancel and postpone many of those concerts. Skynyrd returned to the stage in 2021 for a limited number of shows, and now with health guidelines easing around the country, they added a fresh batch of tour dates this week, billed as Big Wheels Keep On Turnin'.

The newly added shows are set in June and July at large-scale American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be an impressive group of rockers including Don Felder of the Eagles, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, and / or Devon Allman Project. (Devon's father Gregg and uncle Duane were big influences on Skynyrd, and the classic song "Freebird" was directly inspired by the tragic passing of Duane and Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley in the early '70s.) See the ticket links below for the exact lineup at each venue.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 4
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, and The Devon Allman Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, and The Devon Allman Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 10
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Marshall Tucker Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Marshall Tucker Band at Orange County Fair Speedway
Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY
Jul 2
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Arizona Bike Week
Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard
The Rockyard Scottsdale, AZ
May 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
May 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Don Felder
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Don Felder at Chukchansi Park
Chukchansi Park Fresno, CA
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Let's Go Music Festival
Let's Go Music Festival at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds
Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds Crownsville, MD
Jun 4
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, and The Devon Allman Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Outlaws, and The Devon Allman Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 10
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Marshall Tucker Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Marshall Tucker Band at Orange County Fair Speedway
Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY
Jun 11
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Jul 1
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Don Felder, and The Outlaws
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Don Felder, and The Outlaws at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 2
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws
Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 3
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws
Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Outlaws at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Don Felder
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Don Felder at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Magic City Blues Festival
Magic City Blues Festival at MetraPark Montana Pavilion
MetraPark Montana Pavilion Billings, MT
Sep 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV

We recommend following Lynyrd Skynyrd on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lynyrd Skynyrd's Zumic artist page.

