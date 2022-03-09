Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they would be calling it quits after the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. No one could have predicted that the COVID pandemic would force the entire concert industry to shut down in 2020, forcing the band to cancel and postpone many of those concerts. Skynyrd returned to the stage in 2021 for a limited number of shows, and now with health guidelines easing around the country, they added a fresh batch of tour dates this week, billed as Big Wheels Keep On Turnin'.

The newly added shows are set in June and July at large-scale American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be an impressive group of rockers including Don Felder of the Eagles, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, and / or Devon Allman Project. (Devon's father Gregg and uncle Duane were big influences on Skynyrd, and the classic song "Freebird" was directly inspired by the tragic passing of Duane and Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley in the early '70s.) See the ticket links below for the exact lineup at each venue.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

