Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates.
Billed as The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from March into September. The opening acts for the new dates will be Black Stone Cherry or The Outlaws.
Lynyrd Skynyrd have a headlining December performance in Oklahoma before ringing in New Years in Nashville with Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson. These new dates are the only shows ZZ Top have scheduled at this time.
When do Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is SKYNYRD50. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 22
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Dec 28
WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
Dec 31
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Mar 14
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Mar 15
Food City Center
Knoxville, TN
Mar 16
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Mar 22
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Mar 23
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Mar 24
Macon Amphitheater
Macon, GA
Mar 29
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Mar 30
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Apr 4
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Apr 5
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Tallahassee, FL
Apr 6
Propst Arena
Huntsville, AL
Apr 12
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Apr 13
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
Moline, IL
Apr 14
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Apr 18
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Apr 20
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 9
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 15
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 16
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 17
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 23
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 24
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Sep 5
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 8
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Sep 13
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Sep 14
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Sep 19
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Sep 21
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Sep 22
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Zumic artist pages.