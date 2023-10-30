Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from March into September. The opening acts for the new dates will be Black Stone Cherry or The Outlaws.

Lynyrd Skynyrd have a headlining December performance in Oklahoma before ringing in New Years in Nashville with Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson. These new dates are the only shows ZZ Top have scheduled at this time.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SKYNYRD50. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Zumic artist pages.