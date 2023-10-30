View all results for 'alt'
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour’ - Need we say more?
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 30, 2023

This week, classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from March into September. The opening acts for the new dates will be Black Stone Cherry or The Outlaws.

Lynyrd Skynyrd have a headlining December performance in Oklahoma before ringing in New Years in Nashville with Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson. These new dates are the only shows ZZ Top have scheduled at this time.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SKYNYRD50. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd at WinStar World Casino and Resort
WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Dec 31
Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Mar 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Mar 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 15
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Mar 16
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Mar 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Mar 24
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Macon Amphitheater
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA
Mar 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 29
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 30
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Apr 4
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Apr 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center
Donald L. Tucker Center At Tallahassee Leon County Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Apr 6
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Propst Arena
Propst Arena Huntsville, AL
Apr 12
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Apr 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Apr 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Black Stone Cherry at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 15
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 16
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 17
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 24
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Sep 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 7
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 12
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 14
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 21
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 22
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and The Outlaws at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Zumic artist pages.

