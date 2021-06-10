View all results for 'alt'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 10, 2021

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they would be calling it quits after the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Flash forward to 2021 and the band continues to perform some of the most beloved and emotional music ever made.

This week, Skynyrd added additional 2021 dates to their schedule billed as Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' — a nod to the classic lyric from "Sweet Home Alabama." At this time, 13 new events are planned from August into November at large-scale venues across America. Joining the southern rockers on select dates will be other classic rock luminaries: Kansas, Tesla, or The Marshall Tucker Band. Skynyrd also have a number of festival appearances planned for 2021.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for Lynyrd Skynyrd fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 27
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 11
to
Jun 13
Country Thunder Iowa 2021
Country Thunder Iowa 2021 at Heritage Park Grounds
Heritage Park Grounds Forest City, IA
Jun 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jun 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Twin Cities Summer Jam
Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Shakopee, MN
Jul 23
to
Jul 31
North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
North Dakota State Fairgrounds Minot, ND
Aug 9
Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd
Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Canton, OH
Aug 10
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Jackson County Fairground
Jackson County Fairground Jackson, MI
Aug 13
to
Aug 14
Rock the South 2021
Rock the South 2021 at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Aug 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 19
to
Aug 22
Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest Wildwood, NJ
Aug 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 27
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Touchdowns & Tunes '21 Tailgate Party
Touchdowns & Tunes '21 Tailgate Party at Historic Riverfront
Historic Riverfront Paducah, KY
Sep 4
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 17
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Sep 18
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Meadow Event Park
Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Sep 23
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 27
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 1
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 2
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Oct 8
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 9
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 5
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Nov 6
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla
Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tesla at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 13
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 19
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
We recommend following Lynyrd Skynyrd on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lynyrd Skynyrd's Zumic artist page.

artists
Lynyrd Skynyrd
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Jambands Rock Southern Rock
image for artist Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd
