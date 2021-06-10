Lynyrd Skynyrd Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they would be calling it quits after the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Flash forward to 2021 and the band continues to perform some of the most beloved and emotional music ever made.

This week, Skynyrd added additional 2021 dates to their schedule billed as Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' — a nod to the classic lyric from "Sweet Home Alabama." At this time, 13 new events are planned from August into November at large-scale venues across America. Joining the southern rockers on select dates will be other classic rock luminaries: Kansas, Tesla, or The Marshall Tucker Band. Skynyrd also have a number of festival appearances planned for 2021.

When do Lynyrd Skynyrd 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for Lynyrd Skynyrd fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lynyrd Skynyrd All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lynyrd Skynyrd on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

