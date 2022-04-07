View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Mac DeMarco Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in America and Europe, Mexico with The Strokes, and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 7, 2022

This week, Mac DeMarco added 2022 tour dates for Europe and the USA. The newly announced European leg begins in September while the North American leg is planned for November.

Before the headlining tour dates, Mac performs at the Kilby Block Party in Utah before opening up for The Strokes and The War on Drugs in Mexico City. In June, Mac is booked for a handful of festival slots and headlining gigs before returning to the States in August for a run of concerts along the West Coast.

Mac DeMarco All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
to
May 14
Kilby Block Party 3
Kilby Block Party 3 at Downtown- Library Square
Downtown- Library Square Salt Lake City, UT
May 19
The Strokes, The War on Drugs, and Mac DeMarco
The Strokes, The War on Drugs, and Mac DeMarco at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
We Love Green
We Love Green at Bois de Vincennes
Bois de Vincennes Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 7
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Woodstock 69
Woodstock 69 Bloemendaal aan Zee, NH, Netherlands
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Maifeld Derby
Maifeld Derby at Maimarkt-Gelande
Maimarkt-Gelande Mannheim, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 14
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Sideways 2022
Sideways 2022 at Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki, Finland
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 15
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Henry Miller Memorial Library
Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, CA
Aug 16
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Henry Miller Memorial Library
Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, CA
Aug 18
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Phoenix Theater
The Phoenix Theater Petaluma, CA
Aug 19
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Phoenix Theater
The Phoenix Theater Petaluma, CA
Aug 20
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Aug 21
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Aug 23
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, CA
Aug 24
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA
Sep 19
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Sep 21
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Sala Capitol
Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Sep 22
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Sep 23
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Hard Club
Hard Club Porto, Portugal
Sep 24
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 27
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Sala Moon
Sala Moon València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Sep 28
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
Sep 30
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 1
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Atlantico Live
Atlantico Live Roma, Lazio, Italy
Oct 2
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Estragon
Estragon Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Oct 3
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Nov 2
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 4
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Nov 5
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 7
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 8
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Nov 9
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Nov 11
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Nov 12
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Nov 13
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 14
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
Nov 15
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 17
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 18
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 19
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 22
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Nov 23
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 25
Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
When do Mac DeMarco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Mac DeMarco on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Mac DeMarco's Zumic artist page.

Artwork by Matthew Volz
2
360
artists
Mac DeMarco
genres
Alt Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Anderson .Paak Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 28, 2019
Anderson .Paak Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Hip Hop Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Earl Sweatshirt Jessie Reyez Mac DeMarco Noname Thundercat
3
6386
image for article Mac DeMarco Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
January 15, 2019
Mac DeMarco Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Mac DeMarco
2
1204
image for article "One Another" - Mac DeMarco [YouTube Music Video]
June 6, 2017
"One Another" - Mac DeMarco [YouTube Music Video]
Music Rock Mac DeMarco British Columbia Brooklyn, NY Official Music Video
1
902
Back to top
seating chart