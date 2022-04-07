Mac DeMarco Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Mac DeMarco added 2022 tour dates for Europe and the USA. The newly announced European leg begins in September while the North American leg is planned for November.

Before the headlining tour dates, Mac performs at the Kilby Block Party in Utah before opening up for The Strokes and The War on Drugs in Mexico City. In June, Mac is booked for a handful of festival slots and headlining gigs before returning to the States in August for a run of concerts along the West Coast.

Mac DeMarco All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mac DeMarco 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Mac DeMarco on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Mac DeMarco's Zumic artist page.