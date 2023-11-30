View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Mac Saturn Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with The Struts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2023

Up-and-coming Detroit band Mac Saturn are starting to get a strong buzz, with 43 upcoming concerts across North America and some Ticketmaster presales happening this week. The opening act for all the new dates will be like-minded funky rock group The Thing With Feathers.

The 2024 tour dates are billed in conjunction with Mac Saturn's first full-length album, Hard to Sell, which is scheduled for release on January 26. New concerts are happening from late January into March. Currently, the group are on the last couple of weeks of their 2023 tour with The Struts before a holiday break.

Mac Saturn Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 6
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Mac Saturn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Dec 4
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Dec 5
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Dec 8
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 9
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Dec 10
The Struts, Mac Saturn, and Hot For Crime at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 26
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jan 27
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Jan 28
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Velvet Underground
Velvet Underground Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 30
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 31
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 2
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Feb 3
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Feb 4
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Empire Underground
Empire Underground Albany, NY
Feb 6
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Feb 8
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 9
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Feb 10
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Feb 12
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 13
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Feb 16
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Feb 17
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 19
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 20
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 21
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX
Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Innings Festival Arizona 2024 at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Feb 26
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 27
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Feb 28
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Mar 1
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Barboza
Barboza Seattle, WA
Mar 2
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Mar 4
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 5
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Kilby Court
Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 8
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Mar 11
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 12
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Mar 13
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 16
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at Ace of Cups
Ace of Cups Columbus, OH
Mar 17
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
When do Mac Saturn 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is hardtosell. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mac Saturn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the Hard to Sell advance singles "Mint Julep" and "Get On The Phone." For more, check out Mac Saturn's Zumic artist page.

1
248
artists
Mac Saturn
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Mac Saturn
Mac Saturn
Feb
6
Mac Saturn and The Thing With Feathers
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart