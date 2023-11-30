Mac Saturn Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming Detroit band Mac Saturn are starting to get a strong buzz, with 43 upcoming concerts across North America and some Ticketmaster presales happening this week. The opening act for all the new dates will be like-minded funky rock group The Thing With Feathers.

The 2024 tour dates are billed in conjunction with Mac Saturn's first full-length album, Hard to Sell, which is scheduled for release on January 26. New concerts are happening from late January into March. Currently, the group are on the last couple of weeks of their 2023 tour with The Struts before a holiday break.

Mac Saturn All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mac Saturn 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is hardtosell. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mac Saturn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the Hard to Sell advance singles "Mint Julep" and "Get On The Phone." For more, check out Mac Saturn's Zumic artist page.