Machine Head Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Machine Head have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate venues across North America in November and December. According to a post on the band's social media, they plan to perform "for 2½ to 3 hours a night." Additional dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Before the American tour, Machine Head join forces with Amon Amarth for a European tour extending into late October.

When do Machine Head 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is UNHALLOWED. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

