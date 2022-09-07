View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Machine Head Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts in Europe with Amon Amarth and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2022

Machine Head have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate venues across North America in November and December. According to a post on the band's social media, they plan to perform "for 2½ to 3 hours a night." Additional dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Before the American tour, Machine Head join forces with Amon Amarth for a European tour extending into late October.

When do Machine Head 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is UNHALLOWED. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 30
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 2
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 16
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Sep 17
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Sep 18
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Sep 20
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
Sep 21
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Sep 23
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Sep 24
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 26
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sep 27
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 28
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 30
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena) Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 1
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Oct 2
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 4
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Lorenzini District
Lorenzini District Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 6
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 7
Amon Amarth and Machine Head
Amon Amarth and Machine Head at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Oct 8
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Coliseum a Coruña
Coliseum a Coruña A Coruña, GA, Spain
Oct 9
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 12
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Oct 14
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 15
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig) Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 16
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Tipsport Arena
Tipsport Arena Prague, Czechia
Oct 18
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 20
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 21
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 22
Machine Head and Amon Amarth
Machine Head and Amon Amarth at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Nov 3
Machine Head
Machine Head at Fulton 55
Fulton 55 Fresno, CA
Nov 6
Machine Head
Machine Head at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
Machine Head
Machine Head at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 10
Machine Head
Machine Head at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 12
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Gaslight Social
The Gaslight Social Casper, WY
Nov 13
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 15
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Original Minot
The Original Minot Minot, ND
Nov 16
Machine Head
Machine Head at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Nov 18
Machine Head
Machine Head at Bigs Bar
Bigs Bar Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 19
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Royal Grove
The Royal Grove Lincoln, NE
Nov 20
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Outland Ballroom
The Outland Ballroom Springfield, MO
Nov 21
Machine Head
Machine Head at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Nov 22
Machine Head
Machine Head at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Nov 23
Machine Head
Machine Head at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 25
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Nov 26
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Nov 27
Machine Head
Machine Head at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Nov 28
Machine Head
Machine Head at Legends
Legends Cincinnati, OH
Nov 30
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 1
Machine Head
Machine Head at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Dec 2
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Dec 3
Machine Head
Machine Head at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Dec 4
Machine Head
Machine Head at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Dec 6
Machine Head
Machine Head at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Dec 7
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Loud
The Loud Huntington, WV
Dec 8
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
Machine Head
Machine Head at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Dec 10
Machine Head
Machine Head at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Dec 12
Machine Head
Machine Head at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 13
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Dec 15
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Dec 17
Machine Head
Machine Head at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Dec 18
Machine Head
Machine Head at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
Dec 20
Machine Head
Machine Head at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Dec 21
Machine Head
Machine Head at The Rock
The Rock Tucson, AZ
Dec 22
Machine Head
Machine Head at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 23
Machine Head
Machine Head at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Machine Head on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Machine Head's Zumic artist page.

1
128
artists
Machine Head
genres
Alt Metal Heavy metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Machine Head
Machine Head
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Machine Head Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 10, 2019
Machine Head Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Metal Rock Speed Metal / Thrash Machine Head
1
988
image for article Machine Head Extend 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 10, 2018
Machine Head Extend 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Machine Head
3
1199
image for article "Beyond The Pale" - Machine Head [YouTube Audio Single]
November 17, 2017
"Beyond The Pale"
Machine Head (YouTube)
Music Metal Rock Machine Head
1
1025
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart