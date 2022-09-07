Machine Head Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Machine Head have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN.
The newly planned shows are set at intimate venues across North America in November and December. According to a post on the band's social media, they plan to perform "for 2½ to 3 hours a night." Additional dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.
Before the American tour, Machine Head join forces with Amon Amarth for a European tour extending into late October.
When do Machine Head 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Blabbermouth presale password is UNHALLOWED. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 8
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 9
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 10
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 12
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 13
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 16
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Sep 17
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Sep 18
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Sep 20
Saku Suurhall
Tallinn, Estonia
Sep 21
Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki, Finland
Sep 23
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Sep 26
Forum Black Box
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Sep 27
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 28
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 30
Rudolf Weber-ARENA (formerly König Pilsener Arena)
Oberhausen, NRW, Germany
Oct 2
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 4
Lorenzini District
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 6
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 7
Palacio Vistalegre
Madrid, Spain
Oct 8
Coliseum a Coruña
A Coruña, GA, Spain
Oct 9
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 12
Zénith de Paris
Paris, France
Oct 14
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Oct 15
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 16
Tipsport Arena
Prague, Czechia
Oct 18
Barba Negra Music Club
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 20
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 21
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 22
Schleyerhalle
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Nov 6
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Nov 10
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Nov 12
The Gaslight Social
Casper, WY
Nov 13
The Black Sheep
Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 15
The Original Minot
Minot, ND
Nov 16
Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo, ND
Nov 19
The Royal Grove
Lincoln, NE
Nov 20
The Outland Ballroom
Springfield, MO
Nov 22
High Noon Saloon
Madison, WI
Nov 23
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 26
The Machine Shop
Flint, MI
Nov 27
A and R Music Bar
Columbus, OH
Nov 30
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Dec 1
Portland House of Music and Events
Portland, ME
Dec 2
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Dec 4
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Dec 6
Elevation 27
Virginia Beach, VA
Dec 8
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
Eastside Bowl
Nashville, TN
Dec 10
Music Farm - Charleston
Charleston, SC
Dec 12
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 18
Amplified Live
Dallas, TX
Dec 20
Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Dec 22
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Dec 23
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
