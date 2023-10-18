Machine Head Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Machine Head added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Slaughter The Martour, the new concerts are planned at venues across North America in January and February. Opening acts for the new shows will be Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell. Machine Head is currently on tour in Latin America until the end of October.

When do Machine Head 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Blabbermouth, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MARTOUR. The Spotify presale password is MH4LIFE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Machine Head on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

