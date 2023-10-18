View all results for 'alt'
Machine Head Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows for metal veterans
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2023

This week, Machine Head added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Slaughter The Martour, the new concerts are planned at venues across North America in January and February. Opening acts for the new shows will be Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell. Machine Head is currently on tour in Latin America until the end of October.

When do Machine Head 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Blabbermouth, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MARTOUR. The Spotify presale password is MH4LIFE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
Machine Head and MARDUK at Pepper's Club
Pepper's Club Curridabat, San José, Costa Rica
Oct 22
Machine Head at Concha Acústica Las Delicias
Concha Acústica Las Delicias Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela
Oct 24
Machine Head at Teatro Coliseo
Teatro Coliseo Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Oct 25
Machine Head at Teatro Flores
Teatro Flores Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Oct 27
Machine Head at Tork n' Roll
Tork n' Roll Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Oct 28
Machine Head at Circo Voador
Circo Voador Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Oct 29
Machine Head at Tokio Marine Hall
Tokio Marine Hall Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jan 19
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jan 21
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jan 22
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 23
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 25
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 26
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 27
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jan 28
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jan 30
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jan 31
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Feb 1
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 2
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Feb 3
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Feb 5
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 6
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Feb 7
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Théâtre Capitole
Théâtre Capitole Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 8
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 9
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 12
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 14
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Feb 15
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 17
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 18
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 19
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 21
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Feb 22
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Feb 23
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Feb 24
Machine Head, Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Machine Head on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Machine Head's Zumic artist page.

