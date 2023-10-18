Machine Head Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Machine Head added 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Slaughter The Martour, the new concerts are planned at venues across North America in January and February. Opening acts for the new shows will be Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates to Hell. Machine Head is currently on tour in Latin America until the end of October.
When do Machine Head 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Blabbermouth, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is MARTOUR. The Spotify presale password is MH4LIFE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Machine Head Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 10
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
New York, NY
Oct 20
Pepper's Club
Curridabat, San José, Costa Rica
Oct 22
Concha Acústica Las Delicias
Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela
Oct 24
Teatro Coliseo
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Oct 25
Teatro Flores
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Oct 27
Tork n' Roll
Curitiba, PR, Brazil
Oct 28
Circo Voador
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Oct 29
Tokio Marine Hall
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Jan 19
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Jan 21
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Jan 23
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jan 25
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jan 26
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jan 27
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jan 28
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Jan 30
Skyway Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Jan 31
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Feb 1
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 2
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Feb 3
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Feb 5
The Opera House
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 6
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Feb 7
Théâtre Capitole
Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 8
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Feb 9
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Feb 12
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Feb 14
Masquerade Music Park
Atlanta, GA
Feb 15
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 18
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Feb 19
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Feb 21
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Feb 22
Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Feb 23
The Nile Theater
Mesa, AZ
Feb 24
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Machine Head on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
