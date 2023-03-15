View all results for 'alt'
Machine Head Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Electric Happy Hour' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2023

Machine Head have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Electric Happy Hour (Live).

The heavy metal band's new shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast with opening band Vogg. In a social media post, Robb Flynn shared the inspiration and plan for the tour:

We're especially looking forward to the EHH format with Vogg joining us on this upcoming tour. In reality, I see it becoming even a bit more free-form, you might get 5 songs off of The Blackening, you might get 5 songs off of Burn My Eyes, you might get 5 cover songs! The setlist has changes a little from day to day, and the beer always flows, so come down a bang with us for Electric Happy Hour (Live)!

When do Machine Head 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 15
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
May 17
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
May 19
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
May 21
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
May 22
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Hobart Art Theater
Hobart Art Theater Hobart, IN
May 24
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 25
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
May 26
to
May 28
Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023
Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 27
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
May 30
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
May 31
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 1
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 3
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Jun 4
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Jun 6
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 7
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Jun 8
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Jun 9
Machine Head and Vogg
Machine Head and Vogg at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA

We recommend following Machine Head on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Machine Head released ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN. For more, check out Machine Head's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: Changes were made to this article on March 16, 2022 at 10:52 am ET.

artists
genres
сomments
Send Feedback
