Machine Head Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Machine Head have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Electric Happy Hour (Live).

The heavy metal band's new shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast with opening band Vogg. In a social media post, Robb Flynn shared the inspiration and plan for the tour:

We're especially looking forward to the EHH format with Vogg joining us on this upcoming tour. In reality, I see it becoming even a bit more free-form, you might get 5 songs off of The Blackening, you might get 5 songs off of Burn My Eyes, you might get 5 cover songs! The setlist has changes a little from day to day, and the beer always flows, so come down a bang with us for Electric Happy Hour (Live)!

When do Machine Head 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Machine Head All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Machine Head on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Machine Head released ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN. For more, check out Machine Head's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: Changes were made to this article on March 16, 2022 at 10:52 am ET.