View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Macklemore Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The BEN Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 3, 2023

Macklemore has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, BEN.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. Previously, Macklemore announced European tour dates in April and May.

When do Macklemore 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for American Express / Citi cardholders begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Macklemore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 22
Macklemore
Macklemore at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Macklemore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Macklemore
Macklemore at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 4
Macklemore
Macklemore at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 7
Macklemore
Macklemore at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Macklemore
Macklemore at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Macklemore
Macklemore at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Macklemore
Macklemore at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Macklemore
Macklemore at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 17
Macklemore
Macklemore at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 18
Macklemore
Macklemore at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Apr 19
Macklemore
Macklemore at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Apr 21
Macklemore
Macklemore at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Apr 22
Macklemore
Macklemore at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
Macklemore
Macklemore at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Apr 25
Macklemore
Macklemore at Stadthalle
Stadthalle Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 27
Macklemore
Macklemore at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 29
Macklemore
Macklemore at EXPO XXI
EXPO XXI Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 30
Macklemore
Macklemore at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
May 2
Macklemore
Macklemore at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 3
Macklemore
Macklemore at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 4
Macklemore
Macklemore at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 7
Macklemore
Macklemore at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
May 9
Macklemore
Macklemore at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 11
Macklemore
Macklemore at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Main Square Festival
Main Square Festival at La Citadelle
La Citadelle Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Sep 17
Macklemore
Macklemore at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 19
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 21
Macklemore
Macklemore at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 22
Macklemore
Macklemore at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 23
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 26
Macklemore
Macklemore at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 27
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 29
Macklemore
Macklemore at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Macklemore
Macklemore at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 3
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 5
Macklemore
Macklemore at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 7
Macklemore
Macklemore at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 8
Macklemore
Macklemore at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 10
Macklemore
Macklemore at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 11
Macklemore
Macklemore at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Oct 12
Macklemore
Macklemore at Idaho Central Arena
Idaho Central Arena Boise, ID
Oct 14
Macklemore
Macklemore at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
Macklemore
Macklemore at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Macklemore
Macklemore at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Macklemore on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the new music video for "No Bad Days" featuring Macklemore's daughter. For more, check out the Macklemore Zumic artist page.

1
216
artists
Macklemore
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Macklemore
Macklemore
Sep
22
Macklemore
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Kesha and Macklemore Teaming Up for 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates in North America
December 11, 2017
Kesha and Macklemore Teaming Up for 2018 Co-Headlining Tour Dates...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Kesha Macklemore United States
2
1813
image for article Macklemore Plans 2017-2018 'Gemini' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 11, 2017
Macklemore Plans 2017-2018 'Gemini' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & ...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Macklemore Canada United States
1
1966
image for article "Drug Dealer" - Macklemore ft Ariana DeBoo [SoundCloud Audio Single]
October 12, 2016
"Drug Dealer" - Macklemore ft Ariana DeBoo [SoundCloud Audio Sing...
Music Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Ariana DeBoo Macklemore Washington Audio Single Seattle, WA Spokane, WA
1
1423
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart