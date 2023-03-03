Macklemore Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Macklemore has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, BEN.
The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. Previously, Macklemore announced European tour dates in April and May.
When do Macklemore 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for American Express / Citi cardholders begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 3
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 4
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 7
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 9
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 12
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 17
Vorst National/Forest National
Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 18
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Apr 19
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Apr 21
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Apr 22
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Apr 25
Stadthalle
Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 27
Edel-optics.de Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 29
EXPO XXI
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 30
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wien, Austria
May 2
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 3
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 4
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 7
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
May 9
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
May 11
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
La Citadelle
Bd du Gal de Gaulle Quartier de Turenne
Sep 17
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 21
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 23
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 26
Rebel - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 27
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 29
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Sep 30
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 3
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Oct 5
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 7
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 8
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 10
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Oct 11
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Oct 12
Idaho Central Arena
Boise, ID
Oct 14
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
We recommend following Macklemore on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Watch the new music video for "No Bad Days" featuring Macklemore's daughter. For more, check out the Macklemore Zumic artist page.