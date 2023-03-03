Macklemore Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Macklemore has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, BEN.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. Previously, Macklemore announced European tour dates in April and May.

When do Macklemore 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for American Express / Citi cardholders begin March 6. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Macklemore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Macklemore Macklemore at Pier 17 Pier 17 New York, NY buy tickets

Macklemore All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Macklemore on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the new music video for "No Bad Days" featuring Macklemore's daughter. For more, check out the Macklemore Zumic artist page.