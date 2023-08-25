Macy Gray Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Singer Macy Gray added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her newest album, The Reset, which dropped on February 14.
The newly planned concerts will happen in December at venues in the USA. In late September, Macy begins a North American tour before performing in parts of Ireland, the UK, and Europe from late October into November.
Sep 29
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Troy, NY
Sep 30
Tupelo Music Hall
Derry, NH
Oct 1
The Greenwich Odeum
East Greenwich, RI
Oct 3
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT
Oct 4
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Oct 6
Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building
Lexington, MA
Oct 7
Waterville Opera House
Waterville, ME
Oct 13
Rooftop at The Eastern - GA
Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club
Bethesda, MD
Oct 26
Cork Opera House
Emmet Place, Ireland
Oct 27
National Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 28
Trim Castle Hotel
Trim, MH, Ireland
Oct 30
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
The Tramshed
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 7
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 8
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 9
Annabel
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 11
Arena Næstved
Næstved, Denmark
Nov 12
Musikhuset Aarhus
Aarhus, Denmark
Nov 13
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
Nov 14
Klub Wytwornia
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Nov 16
Conrad Sohm
Dornbirn, Vorarlberg, Austria
Nov 18
6MIC
Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Nov 19
Blue Note
Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Nov 21
Kaufleuten
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Dec 1
Cornerstone - CA
Berkeley, CA
Dec 2
Golden State Theatre
Monterey, CA
Dec 5
Elsinore Theatre
Salem, OR
Dec 8
The Commonwealth Room
South Salt Lake, UT
Dec 9
The Commonwealth Room
South Salt Lake, UT
Dec 12
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Dec 13
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Dec 15
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 17
The Des Plaines Theatre
Des Plaines, IL
Dec 20
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Denver, CO
Dec 21
Lensic Performing Arts Center
Santa Fe, NM
When do Macy Gray 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Macy Gray on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
