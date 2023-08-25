Macy Gray Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Singer Macy Gray added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her newest album, The Reset, which dropped on February 14.

The newly planned concerts will happen in December at venues in the USA. In late September, Macy begins a North American tour before performing in parts of Ireland, the UK, and Europe from late October into November.

Macy Gray All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Macy Gray 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Macy Gray on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

