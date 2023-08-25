View all results for 'alt'
Macy Gray Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Soulful vibes across America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2023

Singer Macy Gray added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her newest album, The Reset, which dropped on February 14.

The newly planned concerts will happen in December at venues in the USA. In late September, Macy begins a North American tour before performing in parts of Ireland, the UK, and Europe from late October into November.

Macy Gray Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 3
Macy Gray at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 8
Macy Gray at SOB's
SOB's New York, NY

Macy Gray All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Macy Gray at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY
Sep 30
Macy Gray at Tupelo Music Hall
Tupelo Music Hall Derry, NH
Oct 1
Macy Gray at The Greenwich Odeum
The Greenwich Odeum East Greenwich, RI
Oct 3
Macy Gray at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Oct 4
Macy Gray at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Oct 6
Macy Gray at Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building
Isaac Harris Cary Memorial Building Lexington, MA
Oct 7
Macy Gray at Waterville Opera House
Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME
Oct 8
Macy Gray at SOB's
SOB's New York, NY
Oct 10
Macy Gray at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 13
Macy Gray at Rooftop at The Eastern - GA
Rooftop at The Eastern - GA Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
Macy Gray at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club
Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club Bethesda, MD
Oct 26
Macy Gray at Cork Opera House
Cork Opera House Emmet Place, Ireland
Oct 27
Macy Gray at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Oct 28
Macy Gray at Trim Castle Hotel
Trim Castle Hotel Trim, MH, Ireland
Oct 30
Macy Gray at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Macy Gray at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Macy Gray at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club
Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Macy Gray at The Tramshed
The Tramshed Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Macy Gray at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 8
Macy Gray at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 9
Macy Gray at Annabel
Annabel Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 11
Macy Gray at Arena Næstved
Arena Næstved Næstved, Denmark
Nov 12
Macy Gray at Musikhuset Aarhus
Musikhuset Aarhus Aarhus, Denmark
Nov 13
Macy Gray at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 14
Macy Gray at Klub Wytwornia
Klub Wytwornia Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Nov 16
Macy Gray at Conrad Sohm
Conrad Sohm Dornbirn, Vorarlberg, Austria
Nov 18
Macy Gray at 6MIC
6MIC Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Nov 19
Macy Gray at Blue Note
Blue Note Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Nov 21
Macy Gray at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Dec 1
Macy Gray at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Dec 2
Macy Gray at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Dec 5
Macy Gray at Elsinore Theatre
Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR
Dec 8
Macy Gray at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Dec 9
Macy Gray at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Dec 11
Macy Gray at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Dec 12
Macy Gray at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 13
Macy Gray at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 15
Macy Gray at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Dec 17
Macy Gray at The Des Plaines Theatre
The Des Plaines Theatre Des Plaines, IL
Dec 20
Macy Gray at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO
Dec 21
Macy Gray at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
When do Macy Gray 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Macy Gray on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Macy Gray's Zumic artist page.

