Madness Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

25+ concerts in the USA and Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published January 19, 2024

English band Madness added 2024 tour dates.

Five new May concerts are scheduled in Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York City. Previously, Madness announced tour dates in the UK and Europe from June into September, including festival performances.

The group are riding a high, as their 2023 album Theatre of the Absurd presents C'est La Vie beacame their first #1 album on the UK charts in November. The 20-track rock opera features the group's classic character on full display with a captivating mix of pop, rock, two-tone ska, and new wave.

Madness Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 30
Madness at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Madness All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
Madness at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
May 23
Madness at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 24
to
May 27
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
May 29
Madness at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 30
Madness at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Jun 14
Madness at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Madness at Plymouth Hoe
Plymouth Hoe Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Madness at Guildhall Square
Guildhall Square Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Madness at Newcastle Racecourse
Newcastle Racecourse Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Madness at Lincoln Castle
Lincoln Castle Lincoln, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
to
Jul 7
Lytham Festival at Lytham Green
Lytham Green Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Madness at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Madness at Open Air Theatre
Open Air Theatre Scarborough, NYK, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Madness at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Llangollen, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Madness at Markeaton Park
Markeaton Park Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Madness at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Madness, Heritage Live, and Lightning Seeds at Englefield House
Englefield House Englefield, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Madness and The Zutons at Kirkstall Abbey
Kirkstall Abbey Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Madness at Ludlow Castle
Ludlow Castle Ludlow, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
Uptown Festival at Blackheath Halls
Blackheath Halls London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 31
Madness at Sandown Park Racecourse
Sandown Park Racecourse Esher, England, United Kingdom
Aug 2
Madness at Audley End House
Audley End House Saffron Walden, England, United Kingdom
Aug 9
Madness at Custom House Square
Custom House Square Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 10
Madness at Galway Airport
Galway Airport Galway, G, Ireland
Sep 19
Madness at Martiniplaza
Martiniplaza Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Sep 20
Madness at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Sep 21
Madness at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
When do Madness 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Madness on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Madness Zumic artist page.

