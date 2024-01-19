Madness Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

English band Madness added 2024 tour dates.
Five new May concerts are scheduled in Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York City. Previously, Madness announced tour dates in the UK and Europe from June into September, including festival performances.
The group are riding a high, as their 2023 album Theatre of the Absurd presents C'est La Vie beacame their first #1 album on the UK charts in November. The 20-track rock opera features the group's classic character on full display with a captivating mix of pop, rock, two-tone ska, and new wave.
May 30
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
May 22
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Seattle, WA
May 23
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 24
to
May 27
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Las Vegas, NV
May 29
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
May 30
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Jun 14
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Plymouth Hoe
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Guildhall Square
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Newcastle Racecourse
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Lincoln Castle
Lincoln, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
to
Jul 7
Lytham Green
Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Open Air Theatre
Scarborough, NYK, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Llangollen, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Markeaton Park
Derby, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Englefield House
Englefield, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Kirkstall Abbey
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Ludlow Castle
Ludlow, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
Blackheath Halls
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 31
Sandown Park Racecourse
Esher, England, United Kingdom
Aug 2
Audley End House
Saffron Walden, England, United Kingdom
Aug 9
Custom House Square
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 10
Galway Airport
Galway, G, Ireland
Sep 19
Martiniplaza
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Sep 20
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Sep 21
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
When do Madness 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Madness on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Madness Zumic artist page.