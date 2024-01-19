Madness Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

English band Madness added 2024 tour dates.

Five new May concerts are scheduled in Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Boston, and New York City. Previously, Madness announced tour dates in the UK and Europe from June into September, including festival performances.

The group are riding a high, as their 2023 album Theatre of the Absurd presents C'est La Vie beacame their first #1 album on the UK charts in November. The 20-track rock opera features the group's classic character on full display with a captivating mix of pop, rock, two-tone ska, and new wave.

Madness All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Madness 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Madness on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Madness Zumic artist page.