Madonna Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Madonna has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Celebration Tour.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg from July into October followed by shows through Europe from October into December. According to a press release, "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." Madonna shared the news through a YouTube video that also features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, and more.

When do Madonna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Madonna All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Madonna on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Madonna's Zumic artist page.