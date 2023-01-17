View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Madonna Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Celebration Tour' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2023

Madonna has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Celebration Tour.

The newly planned concerts will begin with a North American leg from July into October followed by shows through Europe from October into December. According to a press release, "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." Madonna shared the news through a YouTube video that also features Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, and more.

When do Madonna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Madonna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 23
Madonna
Madonna at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 24
Madonna
Madonna at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Madonna All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 15
Madonna
Madonna at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 18
Madonna
Madonna at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 22
Madonna
Madonna at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 25
Madonna
Madonna at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 27
Madonna
Madonna at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 30
Madonna
Madonna at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 2
Madonna
Madonna at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Aug 5
Madonna
Madonna at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Aug 7
Madonna
Madonna at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 9
Madonna
Madonna at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Madonna
Madonna at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 19
Madonna
Madonna at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 23
Madonna
Madonna at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 24
Madonna
Madonna at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 30
Madonna
Madonna at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 2
Madonna
Madonna at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 5
Madonna
Madonna at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
Madonna
Madonna at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Sep 9
Madonna
Madonna at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Sep 13
Madonna
Madonna at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 18
Madonna
Madonna at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 21
Madonna
Madonna at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 27
Madonna
Madonna at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Madonna
Madonna at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 7
Madonna
Madonna at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Madonna
Madonna at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Madonna
Madonna at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 25
Madonna
Madonna at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Oct 28
Madonna
Madonna at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Sweden
Nov 1
Madonna
Madonna at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 6
Madonna
Madonna at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 12
Madonna
Madonna at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 13
Madonna
Madonna at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 15
Madonna
Madonna at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Nov 23
Madonna
Madonna at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 28
Madonna
Madonna at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Dec 1
Madonna
Madonna at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

We recommend following Madonna on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Madonna's Zumic artist page.

2
4856
artists
Madonna
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Madonna
Madonna
Aug
23
Madonna
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug
24
Madonna
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Madonna Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 20, 2019
Madonna Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Pop Madonna
2
2268
image for article Madonna Sings, Twerks, and Laughs with James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke' [YouTube Video]
December 8, 2016
Madonna Sings, Twerks, and Laughs with James Corden on 'Carpool K...
Music Comedy Film/TV Soundtrack Pop james corden Madonna Live Performance (Video) New York, NY
1
1202
image for article Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour Stops in NYC Are Among Her Priciest Dates for 2015-2016
September 16, 2015
Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour Stops in NYC Are Among Her Priciest ...
News Pop Madonna Detroit, MI Las Vegas, NV New York, NY
1
978
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart