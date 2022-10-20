Maggie Rogers Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Olivia Bee

This week, Maggie Rogers added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her newest album, Surrender.

Billed as The Feral Joy Tour, 13 shows are planned at venues across the USA in February and March with opening act Del Water Gap. Later this month, Maggie begins a tour through the UK and Ireland with Samia. Next June Maggie tours through Europe.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rogers explained what "Feral Joy" means to her in the context of the new LP and after the COVID pandemic: "There’s so much of this record that talks about feral joy — this joy that’s so explosive and fundamental to what it means to be alive."

When do Maggie Rogers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 25. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maggie Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

