Maggie Rogers Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Feral Joy Tour' in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2022
Photo credit: Olivia Bee

This week, Maggie Rogers added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her newest album, Surrender.

Billed as The Feral Joy Tour, 13 shows are planned at venues across the USA in February and March with opening act Del Water Gap. Later this month, Maggie begins a tour through the UK and Ireland with Samia. Next June Maggie tours through Europe.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rogers explained what "Feral Joy" means to her in the context of the new LP and after the COVID pandemic: "There’s so much of this record that talks about feral joy — this joy that’s so explosive and fundamental to what it means to be alive."

When do Maggie Rogers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for American Express cardholders begin October 25. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maggie Rogers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 15
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Maggie Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 31
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 4
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 13
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 15
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Feb 17
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Feb 18
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Feb 19
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Feb 22
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Feb 24
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Feb 25
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 26
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 1
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Mar 2
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Mar 5
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap
Maggie Rogers and Del Water Gap at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Jun 12
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 13
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 14
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Fabrik
Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
Jun 16
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 17
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Jun 18
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at TAP1
Rescheduled
TAP1 København, Denmark
Jun 20
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 21
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Melkweg
Rescheduled
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 22
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Melkweg
Rescheduled
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

We recommend following Maggie Rogers on her social media accounts and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Maggie Rogers Zumic artist page.

