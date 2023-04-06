View all results for 'alt'
Maggie Rogers Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2023

Maggie Rogers has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer of '23.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues from July into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Soccer Mommy or Alvvays. After festival performances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Maggie will tour through Europe with Samia in June.

When do Maggie Rogers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for Artist Box Office begin April 7. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 27
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 12
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 13
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 14
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Fabrik
Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
Jun 16
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 17
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Jun 18
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Jun 20
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 21
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Maggie Rogers and Samia
Maggie Rogers and Samia at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 27
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Jul 24
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 25
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 27
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul 29
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 31
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 3
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy
Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 9
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 10
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at UCCU Center
UCCU Center Orem, UT
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 13
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 13
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Aug 16
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Aug 17
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays
Maggie Rogers and Alvvays at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 29
Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maggie Rogers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Maggie Rogers Zumic artist page.

