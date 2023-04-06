Maggie Rogers Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Maggie Rogers has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer of '23.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues from July into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Soccer Mommy or Alvvays. After festival performances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Maggie will tour through Europe with Samia in June.

When do Maggie Rogers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for Artist Box Office begin April 7. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maggie Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maggie Rogers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Maggie Rogers Zumic artist page.