Maggie Rogers Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Artist and producer Maggie Rogers announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

New North American shows are planned in May and June at major venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be The Japanese House. Maggie also has festival performances in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Don't Forget Me is scheduled for release on April 12. Watch the music video for the title track.

When do Maggie Rogers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maggie Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maggie Rogers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Maggie Rogers Zumic artist page.