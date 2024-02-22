View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Maggie Rogers Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2024

Artist and producer Maggie Rogers announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

New North American shows are planned in May and June at major venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be The Japanese House. Maggie also has festival performances in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Don't Forget Me is scheduled for release on April 12. Watch the music video for the title track.

When do Maggie Rogers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maggie Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
to
May 5
Lovin' Life Music Fest 2024 at Heart of Uptown Charlotte
Heart of Uptown Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 23
Maggie Rogers at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
May 24
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 27
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 31
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 1
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 3
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 5
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 7
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 9
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 11
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 19
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 20
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 22
Maggie Rogers and The Japanese House at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maggie Rogers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Maggie Rogers Zumic artist page.

1
241
artists
Maggie Rogers
genres
Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Maggie Rogers Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 2, 2023
Maggie Rogers Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Maggie Rogers
1
980
image for article Maggie Rogers Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 20, 2022
Maggie Rogers Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Maggie Rogers
1
1457
image for article Maggie Rogers Adds 2019 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 20, 2019
Maggie Rogers Adds 2019 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & O...
Tickets Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie Pop Singer-Songwriter Empress Of Jacob Banks Maggie Rogers
3
4448
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart