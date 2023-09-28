View all results for 'alt'
Magic City Hippies Set 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking and rolling across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2023

This week, Magic City Hippies announced 2023 and 2024 winter tour dates.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from December into early March. Recently, MCH wrapped up a summer tour and they are looking to keep the energy high going into 2024 with over 25 concerts planned so far.

Formed in Miami about a decade ago, the group have made an impact on the scene with their forward-thinking and retro-flavored takes on psychedelic rock, pop, and funk.

Jan 18
Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Magic City Hippies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 28
Magic City Hippies at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Dec 29
Magic City Hippies at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Dec 30
Magic City Hippies at Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club St. Petersburg, FL
Dec 31
Magic City Hippies at Miami Beach Bandshell
Miami Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Jan 11
Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 12
Magic City Hippies at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jan 13
Magic City Hippies at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jan 14
Magic City Hippies at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 17
Magic City Hippies at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jan 18
Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Jan 19
Magic City Hippies at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jan 20
Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jan 22
Magic City Hippies at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jan 24
Magic City Hippies at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jan 25
Magic City Hippies at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jan 26
Magic City Hippies at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 27
Magic City Hippies at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 6
Magic City Hippies at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 7
Magic City Hippies at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Feb 9
Magic City Hippies at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 10
Magic City Hippies at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 12
Magic City Hippies at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 13
Magic City Hippies at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Feb 15
Magic City Hippies at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 16
Magic City Hippies at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 17
Magic City Hippies at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 18
Magic City Hippies at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 20
Magic City Hippies at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 22
Magic City Hippies at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Feb 23
Magic City Hippies at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Feb 24
Magic City Hippies at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 25
Magic City Hippies at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Feb 27
Magic City Hippies at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 29
Magic City Hippies at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Mar 1
Magic City Hippies at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 2
Magic City Hippies at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
When do Magic City Hippies 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIAMOND. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Magic City Hippies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Magic City Hippies' Zumic artist page.

