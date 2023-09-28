Magic City Hippies Set 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Magic City Hippies announced 2023 and 2024 winter tour dates.

The new concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from December into early March. Recently, MCH wrapped up a summer tour and they are looking to keep the energy high going into 2024 with over 25 concerts planned so far.

Formed in Miami about a decade ago, the group have made an impact on the scene with their forward-thinking and retro-flavored takes on psychedelic rock, pop, and funk.

Magic City Hippies All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Magic City Hippies 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DIAMOND. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Magic City Hippies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

