Mahalia Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British artist Mahalia has added 2024 tour dates.
In conjunction with her new album, IRL, the new shows are planned in February and March at venues across North America. Later this month, the singer-songwriter begins a tour through the UK and Europe, extending into early November.
Mahalia Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 17
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Mahalia All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 8
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 10
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 14
Cancelled
Mandela Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 16
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Brighton Dome
Brighton, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 2
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 4
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 5
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 7
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Feb 20
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 21
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Feb 22
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 24
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Feb 25
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Feb 27
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 28
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 1
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Mar 2
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 5
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Denver, CO
Mar 7
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 9
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 11
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Mar 13
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Mar 14
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Mar 16
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 17
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Mar 20
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Mar 22
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 23
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 26
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
When do Mahalia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is inreallife. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Mahalia on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Mahalia's Zumic artist page.