Mahalia Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British artist Mahalia has added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with her new album, IRL, the new shows are planned in February and March at venues across North America. Later this month, the singer-songwriter begins a tour through the UK and Europe, extending into early November.

When do Mahalia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is inreallife. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mahalia on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

