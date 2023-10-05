View all results for 'alt'
Mahalia Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'In Real Life' tour in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 5, 2023

British artist Mahalia has added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with her new album, IRL, the new shows are planned in February and March at venues across North America. Later this month, the singer-songwriter begins a tour through the UK and Europe, extending into early November.

Oct 8
Mahalia and No Guidnce at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Mahalia at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Mahalia at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Mahalia at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Oct 14
Mahalia at Mandela Hall
Cancelled
Mandela Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Mahalia at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Mahalia and No Guidnce at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Mahalia at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Mahalia at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Mahalia at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Nov 1
Mahalia at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 2
Mahalia at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 4
Mahalia at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 5
Mahalia at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 7
Mahalia at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Feb 20
Mahalia at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 21
Mahalia at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Feb 22
Mahalia at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 24
Mahalia at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 25
Mahalia at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Feb 27
Mahalia at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 28
Mahalia at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 1
Mahalia at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 2
Mahalia at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
Mahalia at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Mar 5
Mahalia at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO
Mar 7
Mahalia at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 8
Mahalia at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 9
Mahalia at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 11
Mahalia at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 13
Mahalia at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 14
Mahalia at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 16
Mahalia at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 17
Mahalia at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 20
Mahalia at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 22
Mahalia at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 23
Mahalia at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 25
Mahalia at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Mar 26
Mahalia at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
When do Mahalia 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is inreallife. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mahalia on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mahalia's Zumic artist page.

