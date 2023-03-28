Maisie Peters Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British pop artist Maisie Peters has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Good Witch. The LP is scheduled for release on June 16.

Billed fittingly as The Good Witch Comes To North America, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues from August into October. The opening act for the new dates will be Grace Enger. In April, Maisie will tour through Europe, including festival performances. She also has five performances booked during Ed Sheeran's North American tour.

When do Maisie Peters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express / Chase / Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WITCHY. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, 541712 for Chase, and 412800 for Citi but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maisie will release a new song on March 31 titled "Lost The Breakup." For more, check out the Maisie Peters Zumic artist page.