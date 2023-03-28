Maisie Peters Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British pop artist Maisie Peters has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Good Witch. The LP is scheduled for release on June 16.
Billed fittingly as The Good Witch Comes To North America, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues from August into October. The opening act for the new dates will be Grace Enger. In April, Maisie will tour through Europe, including festival performances. She also has five performances booked during Ed Sheeran's North American tour.
When do Maisie Peters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express / Chase / Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is WITCHY. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, 541712 for Chase, and 412800 for Citi but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Maisie Peters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 11
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Maisie Peters All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 14
Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Assembly Rooms
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Leadmill
South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
O2 Academy Leicester
Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
O2 Academy Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Tramshed Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Rescheduled
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 5
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 6
Heimathafen Neukoelln
Berlin, Germany
May 7
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
May 10
to
May 13
Brighton, UK
England, Great Britain, Europe
May 12
Brighton Dome & Festival Ltd
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hill Farm
Steventon, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Pikehall
Pikehall, England, United Kingdom
Aug 7
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Aug 11
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Aug 13
St. Andrew's Hall
Detroit, MI
Aug 14
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 15
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
ZOZO Marine Stadium
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Maishima Sports Island
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 30
Union Hall - Edmonton
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 31
The Palace Theatre - Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 2
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 3
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 5
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 7
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 9
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 12
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 16
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
Sep 18
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Sep 20
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Sep 21
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Sep 23
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Sep 28
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Oct 5
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Oct 7
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Oct 10
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 3
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Maisie Peters on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Maisie will release a new song on March 31 titled "Lost The Breakup." For more, check out the Maisie Peters Zumic artist page.