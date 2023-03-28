View all results for 'alt'
Maisie Peters Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Good Witch Comes To North America' tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2023

British pop artist Maisie Peters has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, The Good Witch. The LP is scheduled for release on June 16.

Billed fittingly as The Good Witch Comes To North America, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues from August into October. The opening act for the new dates will be Grace Enger. In April, Maisie will tour through Europe, including festival performances. She also has five performances booked during Ed Sheeran's North American tour.

When do Maisie Peters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express / Chase / Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WITCHY. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, 541712 for Chase, and 412800 for Citi but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maisie Peters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle University Student Union Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Assembly Rooms
Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Leadmill
Leadmill South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Maisie Peters and Cate
Maisie Peters and Cate at O2 Academy Leicester
O2 Academy Leicester Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Tramshed Cardiff
Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Eventim Apollo
Rescheduled
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Sound City Festival 2023
Sound City Festival 2023 at Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall
Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 3
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
May 5
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 6
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Heimathafen Neukoelln
Heimathafen Neukoelln Berlin, Germany
May 7
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
May 10
to
May 13
The Great Escape 2023
The Great Escape 2023 at Brighton, UK
Brighton, UK England, Great Britain, Europe
May 12
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at Brighton Dome & Festival Ltd
Brighton Dome & Festival Ltd Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Truck Festival
Truck Festival at Hill Farm
Hill Farm Steventon, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Y Not Festival
Y Not Festival at Pikehall
Pikehall Pikehall, England, United Kingdom
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 7
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Aug 11
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 13
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 14
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 15
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Summer Sonic - Tokyo
Summer Sonic - Tokyo at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
Summer Sonic - Osaka
Summer Sonic - Osaka at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 26
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 30
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 31
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 2
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 3
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 5
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 7
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Sep 9
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 12
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 16
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Levi’s Stadium
Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Sep 18
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Sep 20
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Sep 21
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 23
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Sep 28
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Oct 4
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 5
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 7
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 10
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 11
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger
Maisie Peters and Grace Enger at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Nov 3
Maisie Peters
Maisie Peters at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maisie Peters on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Maisie will release a new song on March 31 titled "Lost The Breakup." For more, check out the Maisie Peters Zumic artist page.

