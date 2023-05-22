View all results for 'alt'
Maluma Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ 'Don Juan' dates in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 22, 2023

Colombian artist Maluma has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Don Juan.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from August into November. More dates for the "World Tour" are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Before the new shows, Maluma has a handful of European festival performances on his schedule.

When do Maluma 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Chase cardmembers and local venues / radio begin May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maluma All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 15
to
Jun 17
O Son do Camiño at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 18
Maluma at Ushuaïa Ibiza
Ushuaïa Ibiza Sant Josep de sa Talaia, PM, Spain
Jun 23
Viva Latino Festival - Maluma at Théâtre Antique
Théâtre Antique Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 24
Trapeton Summer Bash at St. Jakobshalle
St. Jakobshalle Basel, BL, Switzerland
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Puro Latino Fest at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Sevilla, Spain
Jul 2
Maluma at Ushuaïa Ibiza
Ushuaïa Ibiza Sant Josep de sa Talaia, PM, Spain
Jul 5
Maluma at Villa Bellini
Villa Bellini Catania, Sicilia, Italy
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Weekend Beach Festival at BeachFront-Torre de Mar
BeachFront-Torre de Mar Torre del Mar, AL, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
Granca Live Fest at Estadio de Gran Canaria
Estadio de Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, CN, Spain
Jul 11
Montreux Jazz Festival - Maluma and Emilia at Auditorium Stravinski
Auditorium Stravinski Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Jul 12
Rock in Roma - Maluma at Ippodromo Le Capannelle
Ippodromo Le Capannelle Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Trapeton Summer Bash - Poland at Plaża Stogi
Plaża Stogi Gdańsk, Poland
Jul 16
Brutal Fest at Mostra D'Oltremare
Mostra D'Oltremare Napoli, Campania, Italy
Aug 31
Maluma at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 2
Maluma at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 3
Maluma at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 6
Maluma at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 9
Maluma at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 10
Maluma at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 13
Maluma at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 15
Maluma at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Sep 16
Maluma at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 21
Maluma at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 22
Maluma at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Sep 24
Maluma at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Sep 29
Maluma at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Sep 30
Maluma at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Maluma at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 5
Maluma at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 6
Maluma at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 7
Maluma at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Oct 8
Maluma at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 12
Maluma at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 14
Maluma at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Oct 15
Maluma at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Oct 19
Maluma at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 21
Maluma at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
Maluma at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 26
Maluma at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 28
Maluma at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 29
Maluma at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Nov 3
Maluma at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Nov 4
Maluma at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maluma on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch Maluma's new music video for "Diablo, Qué Chimba" featuring Anuel AA. For more, check out Maluma's Zumic artist page.

