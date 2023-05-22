Maluma Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Colombian artist Maluma has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Don Juan.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from August into November. More dates for the "World Tour" are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Before the new shows, Maluma has a handful of European festival performances on his schedule.
When do Maluma 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Chase cardmembers and local venues / radio begin May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Maluma All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Monte Do Gozo
Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 18
Ushuaïa Ibiza
Sant Josep de sa Talaia, PM, Spain
Jun 23
Théâtre Antique
Vienne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 24
St. Jakobshalle
Basel, BL, Switzerland
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Sevilla, Spain
Jul 2
Ushuaïa Ibiza
Sant Josep de sa Talaia, PM, Spain
Jul 5
Villa Bellini
Catania, Sicilia, Italy
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
BeachFront-Torre de Mar
Torre del Mar, AL, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
Estadio de Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, CN, Spain
Jul 11
Auditorium Stravinski
Montreux, VD, Switzerland
Jul 12
Ippodromo Le Capannelle
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Plaża Stogi
Gdańsk, Poland
Jul 16
Mostra D'Oltremare
Napoli, Campania, Italy
Aug 31
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 3
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 10
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 13
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 15
Toyota Arena - Ontario
Ontario, CA
Sep 16
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 21
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 24
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Sep 29
HEB Center at Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
Sep 30
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Oct 6
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Oct 7
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Oct 8
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Oct 12
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Oct 14
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Oct 19
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Oct 21
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 26
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Maluma on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch Maluma's new music video for "Diablo, Qué Chimba" featuring Anuel AA. For more, check out Maluma's Zumic artist page.