Maluma Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Colombian artist Maluma has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Don Juan.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from August into November. More dates for the "World Tour" are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Before the new shows, Maluma has a handful of European festival performances on his schedule.

When do Maluma 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Chase cardmembers and local venues / radio begin May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Maluma on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch Maluma's new music video for "Diablo, Qué Chimba" featuring Anuel AA. For more, check out Maluma's Zumic artist page.