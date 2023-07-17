View all results for 'alt'
Mammoth WVH Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts, opening for Metallica
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 17, 2023

Mammoth WVH have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Mammoth II.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act will be guitarist Nita Strauss. Next month, Mammoth WVH will join Alter Bridge and Metallica for concerts across the USA. In May of 2024, Mammoth will tour through Europe for headlining shows and opening slots for Metallica once again.

When do Mammoth WVH 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Artist begin July 18. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WVH. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mammoth WVH Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 2
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 4
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Nov 17
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Mammoth WVH All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 1
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Aug 2
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 4
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 5
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Aug 7
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA
Aug 8
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 10
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Quebec City Old Port Agora
Quebec City Old Port Agora Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Stade olympique
Stade olympique Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 12
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Aug 13
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Aug 16
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Illinois State Fairgrounds
Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL
Aug 18
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 19
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
Alter Bridge, Sevendust, and Mammoth WVH at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Aug 22
Mammoth WVH at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Aug 25
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 26
Mammoth WVH at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 27
Mammoth WVH at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 30
Mammoth WVH at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Sep 1
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 5
Mammoth WVH at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Nov 3
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at The Dome at America's Center
The Dome at America's Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 4
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 5
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 7
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Nov 9
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 10
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Nov 11
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 13
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 14
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 15
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Nov 17
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Nov 18
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Nov 19
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Nov 21
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 22
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 24
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Nov 25
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 26
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 28
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Nov 29
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 30
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Dec 2
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Dec 3
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Dec 4
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Dec 7
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 8
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 9
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 24
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
May 26
Mammoth WVH at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Jun 14
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 5
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 12
Metallica, Architects, and Mammoth WVH at Metropolitano Stadium
Metropolitano Stadium Madrid, Spain
Aug 2
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 9
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton CA, Alberta, Canada
Aug 30
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 20
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 27
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mammoth WVH on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Mammoth II is scheduled for release on August 4. Listen to the new songs "Take A Bow," "Like A Pastime," and "Another Celebration at the End of the World."

For more, check out the Mammoth WVH Zumic artist page.

artists
Mammoth WVH
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock
image for artist Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH
Aug
4
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Nov
17
Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
