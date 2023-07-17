Mammoth WVH Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mammoth WVH have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Mammoth II.
The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act will be guitarist Nita Strauss. Next month, Mammoth WVH will join Alter Bridge and Metallica for concerts across the USA. In May of 2024, Mammoth will tour through Europe for headlining shows and opening slots for Metallica once again.
When do Mammoth WVH 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Artist begin July 18. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is WVH. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mammoth WVH All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 1
Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo, NY
Aug 2
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 4
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 5
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
Aug 7
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Richmond, VA
Aug 8
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 10
Quebec City Old Port Agora
Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Stade olympique
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 12
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Ledyard, CT
Aug 13
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Johnstown, PA
Aug 16
Illinois State Fairgrounds
Springfield, IL
Aug 18
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Aug 19
Concrete Street Amphitheater
Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Aug 22
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Aug 25
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Aug 26
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Aug 27
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Aug 30
Golden State Theatre
Monterey, CA
Sep 1
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Fever Music Festival Grounds
Pryor, OK
Sep 5
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Nov 3
The Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO
Nov 4
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 5
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 7
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Nov 9
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Nov 11
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 13
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 14
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 15
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Nov 17
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Nov 18
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Nov 19
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Nov 21
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Nov 22
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 24
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Nov 25
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Nov 28
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Nov 29
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 30
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Dec 2
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Dec 4
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Dec 7
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Dec 8
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec 9
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
May 24
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 26
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Olympic Stadium
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 14
Parken Stadium
København, Denmark
Jul 5
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 12
Metropolitano Stadium
Madrid, Spain
Aug 2
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Aug 9
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Aug 16
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
CA, Alberta, Canada
Sep 20
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 27
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, follow Mammoth WVH on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Mammoth II is scheduled for release on August 4. Listen to the new songs "Take A Bow," "Like A Pastime," and "Another Celebration at the End of the World."
For more, check out the Mammoth WVH Zumic artist page.