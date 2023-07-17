Mammoth WVH Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mammoth WVH have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Mammoth II.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening act will be guitarist Nita Strauss. Next month, Mammoth WVH will join Alter Bridge and Metallica for concerts across the USA. In May of 2024, Mammoth will tour through Europe for headlining shows and opening slots for Metallica once again.

When do Mammoth WVH 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Artist begin July 18. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WVH. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mammoth II is scheduled for release on August 4. Listen to the new songs "Take A Bow," "Like A Pastime," and "Another Celebration at the End of the World."

