Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming hard rockers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2021

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Young Guns. Roughly 30 newly planned shows are set from January into March at mid-sized venues across North America.

The two bands performed a one-off show together this past September, following a busy summer in which Mammoth WVH opened for Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey opened for The Black Crowes.

Mammoth WVH Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 1
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 2
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Mammoth WVH All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 21
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jan 22
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jan 24
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Jan 25
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Jan 26
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 28
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 29
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Jan 30
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 4
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 5
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 6
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 8
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Feb 9
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Feb 11
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 12
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Plant
The Plant Dothan, AL
Feb 15
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Feb 16
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 18
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Feb 20
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 21
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 22
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Feb 24
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 25
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 1
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 2
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 4
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Mar 5
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Jun 4
Atlas Rock
Atlas Rock at Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle Gasklockorna Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 8
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 10
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at Olympiapark München
Olympiapark München München, BY, Germany
Jun 12
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 15
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jun 17
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at TUI Arena
TUI Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 19
Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
When do Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for Mammoth WVH fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin November 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mammoth WVH fan club presale password is YOUNGGUNS. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following both bands on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Mammoth WVH features the late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang. In a press release, Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle shared what fans can expect at these upcoming shows: "People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock’n’roll is definitely very much alive and well." They released their self-titled debut album earlier this year. For more, check out the Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Mammoth WVH
Mammoth WVH
