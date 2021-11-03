Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Young Guns. Roughly 30 newly planned shows are set from January into March at mid-sized venues across North America.

The two bands performed a one-off show together this past September, following a busy summer in which Mammoth WVH opened for Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey opened for The Black Crowes.

When do Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for Mammoth WVH fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin November 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mammoth WVH fan club presale password is YOUNGGUNS. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mammoth WVH features the late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang. In a press release, Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle shared what fans can expect at these upcoming shows: "People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock’n’roll is definitely very much alive and well." They released their self-titled debut album earlier this year. For more, check out the Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Zumic artist pages.