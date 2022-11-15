Maná Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Maná have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as México Lindo Y Querido.

The popular Mexican band will be playing concerts at arenas across the USA from February into September. The group shared in a press release, "Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits... This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

When do Maná 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Maná on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Over the course of this past year, Maná have performed in Latin America and held a residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For more, check out Maná's Zumic artist page.