Maná Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

19 shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 15, 2022

Maná have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as México Lindo Y Querido.

The popular Mexican band will be playing concerts at arenas across the USA from February into September. The group shared in a press release, "Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits... This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

When do Maná 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Maná Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 22
Maná
Maná at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Maná All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Maná
Maná at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 11
Maná
Maná at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 17
Maná
Maná at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Mar 18
Maná
Maná at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Mar 24
Maná
Maná at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 25
Maná
Maná at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Mar 30
Maná
Maná at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Apr 1
Maná
Maná at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 14
Maná
Maná at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Apr 15
Maná
Maná at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Apr 21
Maná
Maná at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Apr 22
Maná
Maná at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr 28
Maná
Maná at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Apr 29
Maná
Maná at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
May 5
Maná
Maná at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 6
Maná
Maná at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 8
Maná
Maná at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 17
Maná
Maná at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Maná
Maná at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Maná on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Over the course of this past year, Maná have performed in Latin America and held a residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. For more, check out Maná's Zumic artist page.

