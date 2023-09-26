View all results for 'alt'
Manchester Orchestra Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in the UK and USA
Published September 26, 2023

This week, Manchester Orchestra added 2023 tour dates.

Six new November and December concerts are planned in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The opening act for the new dates will be The Get Up Kids.

In October, Manchester Orchestra have four headlining concerts in the UK.

When do Manchester Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 27. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manchester Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
Manchester Orchestra at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Manchester Orchestra at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
Manchester Orchestra at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Manchester Orchestra at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 26
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 27
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Nov 28
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Nov 30
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Dec 2
Manchester Orchestra and The Get Up Kids at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manchester Orchestra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manchester Orchestra's Zumic artist page.

Manchester Orchestra
Alt Rock Emo Rock Indie Rock Post-Hardcore
Manchester Orchestra
