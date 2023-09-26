Manchester Orchestra Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Manchester Orchestra added 2023 tour dates.

Six new November and December concerts are planned in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The opening act for the new dates will be The Get Up Kids.

In October, Manchester Orchestra have four headlining concerts in the UK.

When do Manchester Orchestra 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 27. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manchester Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manchester Orchestra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

