Manchester Orchestra Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 10 years of 'Cope'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 2, 2024

Georgia rockers Manchester Orchestra announced 2024 tour dates with up-and-comers Militarie Gun on board as the opening band.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues in September. For these shows, Manchester Orchestra plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Cope. In July, Manchester Orchestra have festival sets in the UK and Oregon.

When do Manchester Orchestra 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manchester Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 11
to
Jul 14
2000trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
to
Jul 28
Project Pabst at Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Tom McCall Waterfront Park Portland, OR
Sep 6
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 7
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 8
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 10
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Sep 11
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 13
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 17
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 19
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Manchester Orchestra and Militarie Gun at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manchester Orchestra on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manchester Orchestra's Zumic artist page.

