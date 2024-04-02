Manchester Orchestra Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Georgia rockers Manchester Orchestra announced 2024 tour dates with up-and-comers Militarie Gun on board as the opening band.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues in September. For these shows, Manchester Orchestra plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Cope. In July, Manchester Orchestra have festival sets in the UK and Oregon.

When do Manchester Orchestra 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manchester Orchestra All Tour Dates and Tickets

