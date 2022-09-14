View all results for 'alt'
Manic Street Preachers & The London Suede Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published September 14, 2022

Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

Twelve newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in November. The two bands have similar backgrounds as British rock bands that started in the '80s and rose to the top of the charts in the '90s while remaining relevant today. In a press release, it was shared that both bands will perform songs from across their careers along with a comment from each:

The London Suede’s Brett Anderson says, “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manic Street Preachers added, “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later."

When do Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manic Street Preachers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 21
Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede
Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede Zumic artist pages.

Manic Street Preachers The London Suede
