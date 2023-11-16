Mannequin Pussy Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, indie rockers Mannequin Pussy announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from early April into late May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be Soul Glo.

In the coming weeks, Mannequin Pussy have concerts in Spain and NYC. The group plan to release their next new album, I Got Heaven, on March 1.

Mannequin Pussy All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Mannequin Pussy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEAVEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mannequin Pussy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

