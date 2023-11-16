View all results for 'alt'
Mannequin Pussy Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA tour with Soul Glo; new album info
by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2023

This week, indie rockers Mannequin Pussy announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from early April into late May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act will be Soul Glo.

In the coming weeks, Mannequin Pussy have concerts in Spain and NYC. The group plan to release their next new album, I Got Heaven, on March 1.

Mannequin Pussy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mannequin Pussy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Mannequin Pussy at Primavera Sound
Primavera Sound Barcelona, CT, Spain
Dec 3
Mannequin Pussy at Saint Vitus
Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Apr 6
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Apr 8
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 10
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 11
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Apr 12
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Apr 13
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Apr 15
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Apr 16
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Apr 18
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Apr 19
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 20
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Apr 22
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Apr 24
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 26
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 27
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Apr 29
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Go at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 30
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
May 2
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
May 4
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
May 5
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
May 7
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
May 8
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
May 10
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 11
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 13
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
May 14
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
May 16
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
May 17
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 22
Mannequin Pussy and Soul Glo at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
When do Mannequin Pussy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEAVEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Mannequin Pussy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Mannequin Pussy's Zumic artist page.

