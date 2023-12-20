View all results for 'alt'
Manowar Add 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shows in Europe and New York City
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2023

Heavy metal veterans Manowar added 2024 tour dates.

In their only North American appearance scheduled for 2024, Manowar will play at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on November 30. Although the group started in New York, this will be their first show in the USA in ten years. They promise it will be their "Biggest production ever on U.S. soil! The ultimate celebration of true metal!" according to their social media.

Looking ahead to 2025, Manowar will tour through Europe in February and March.

Manowar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 30
Manowar at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Feb 7
Manowar at MHPArena
MHPArena Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany
Feb 8
Manowar at Messe Freiburg
Messe Freiburg Freiburg, Germany
Feb 10
Manowar at Stadthalle Zwickau
Stadthalle Zwickau Zwickau, SN, Germany
Feb 12
Manowar at Donau-Arena
Donau-Arena Regensburg, BY, Germany
Feb 14
Manowar at Brose Arena Bamberg
Brose Arena Bamberg Bamberg, BY, Germany
Feb 15
Manowar at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Feb 17
Manowar at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 19
Manowar at Volkswagen Halle
Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig, NDS, Germany
Feb 21
Manowar at UFO im Velodrom
UFO im Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Feb 22
Manowar at Wunderino Arena (former Sparkassen-Arena Kiel)
Wunderino Arena (former Sparkassen-Arena Kiel) Kiel, SH, Germany
Feb 25
Manowar at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Feb 26
Manowar at Oberschwabenhalle
Oberschwabenhalle Ravensburg, BW, Germany
Feb 28
Manowar at EWE Arena Oldenburg
EWE Arena Oldenburg Oldenburg, NDS, Germany
Mar 1
Manowar at Yayla Arena (ex KönigsPalast)
Yayla Arena (ex KönigsPalast) Krefeld, NRW, Germany
When do Manowar 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manowar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manowar's Zumic artist page.

