Manowar Add 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Heavy metal veterans Manowar added 2024 tour dates.

In their only North American appearance scheduled for 2024, Manowar will play at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on November 30. Although the group started in New York, this will be their first show in the USA in ten years. They promise it will be their "Biggest production ever on U.S. soil! The ultimate celebration of true metal!" according to their social media.

Looking ahead to 2025, Manowar will tour through Europe in February and March.

Manowar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Manowar at Kings Theatre Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY buy tickets

Manowar All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Manowar 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manowar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manowar's Zumic artist page.