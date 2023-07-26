View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Manuel Turizo Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'2000' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2023

Colombian artist Manuel Turizo has added 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, 2000, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from September into November. Before Manuel embarks across the USA and Canada, the singer has headlining shows in Spain, Italy, and Texas and festival performances in Switzerland, Germany, and Mexico.

When do Manuel Turizo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin July 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manuel Turizo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 14
Manuel Turizo at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY

Manuel Turizo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
to
Aug 13
REGGAETON FESTIVAL 2023 at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Aug 1
Manuel Turizo at Festival Jardins Terramar
Festival Jardins Terramar Sitges, CT, Spain
Aug 5
Vibras latin music festival at Cologne, Germany
Cologne, Germany Germany, Europe
Aug 6
Nicky Jam and Manuel Turizo at Rimini Beach Arena
Rimini Beach Arena Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Baja Beach Fest 2023 at Baja Beach
Baja Beach Rosarito, B.C., Mexico
Aug 26
Feid, Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Chencho Corleone, and Ozuna at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 28
Manuel Turizo at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Oct 6
Manuel Turizo at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Oct 8
Manuel Turizo at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 12
Manuel Turizo at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 14
Manuel Turizo at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 15
Manuel Turizo at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Oct 18
Manuel Turizo at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Oct 19
Manuel Turizo at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Oct 20
Manuel Turizo at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Oct 22
Manuel Turizo at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 26
Manuel Turizo at The Peacock Theater
The Peacock Theater Brooksville, FL
Oct 27
Manuel Turizo at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Oct 29
Manuel Turizo at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Nov 2
Manuel Turizo at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 3
Manuel Turizo at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manuel Turizo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manuel Turizo's Zumic artist page.

1
178
artists
Manuel Turizo
genres
Latin Reggaeton Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Manuel Turizo
Manuel Turizo
Oct
14
Manuel Turizo
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart