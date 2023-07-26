Manuel Turizo Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Colombian artist Manuel Turizo has added 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, 2000, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from September into November. Before Manuel embarks across the USA and Canada, the singer has headlining shows in Spain, Italy, and Texas and festival performances in Switzerland, Germany, and Mexico.

When do Manuel Turizo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin July 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Manuel Turizo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Manuel Turizo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Manuel Turizo's Zumic artist page.