View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Marc Anthony Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

14 shows for Latin superstar
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2022

Marc Anthony has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly announced American shows are planned at large-scale venues in Illinois, California, Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York City in February and March. Remaining on Marc's schedule for 2022 are performances in Florida and Puerto Rico. Billed as the Viviendo Tour, the title comes from a song on his 2001 album, Libre.

Marc Anthony Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 9
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 11
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Marc Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Nov 19
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Nov 26
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Coliseo De Puerto Rico
Coliseo De Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico
Nov 27
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Coliseo De Puerto Rico
Coliseo De Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico
Feb 9
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 11
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 17
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Feb 18
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 24
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Feb 26
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Mar 2
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 4
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Mar 10
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 12
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
When do Marc Anthony 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LIVING. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Marc Anthony on his social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Marc Anthony Zumic artist page.

1
571
artists
Marc Anthony
genres
Latin Pop Salsa
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony
Feb
9
Marc Anthony
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
11
Marc Anthony
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Marc Anthony Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 27, 2022
Marc Anthony Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Latin Pop Salsa Marc Anthony
2
1906
image for article Marc Anthony Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 18, 2019
Marc Anthony Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale ...
Tickets Latin Pop Salsa Marc Anthony
3
5460
image for article Marc Anthony Sets 2016 North America Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code Info
June 22, 2016
Marc Anthony Sets 2016 North America Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Latin Pop Salsa Marc Anthony
1
1669
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart