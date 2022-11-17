Marc Anthony Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Marc Anthony has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly announced American shows are planned at large-scale venues in Illinois, California, Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York City in February and March. Remaining on Marc's schedule for 2022 are performances in Florida and Puerto Rico. Billed as the Viviendo Tour, the title comes from a song on his 2001 album, Libre.

Marc Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Marc Anthony 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LIVING. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Marc Anthony on his social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Marc Anthony Zumic artist page.