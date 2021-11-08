Marc Anthony Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Marc Anthony has added 2022 dates to his schedule.

Billed as Pa'lla Voy, the tour shares the same name as the artist's newest song. In total, the Latin performer has 19 dates set in North America and Europe from this month into July. The newly announced shows are planned for February at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

When do Marc Anthony 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members, Chase cardmembers, and local venues / radio begin November 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can try using the passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Marc Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets

