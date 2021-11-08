View all results for 'alt'
Marc Anthony Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Salsa superstar adds shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2021

Marc Anthony has added 2022 dates to his schedule.

Billed as Pa'lla Voy, the tour shares the same name as the artist's newest song. In total, the Latin performer has 19 dates set in North America and Europe from this month into July. The newly announced shows are planned for February at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

When do Marc Anthony 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 12. Presales for fan club members, Chase cardmembers, and local venues / radio begin November 11. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can try using the passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Marc Anthony Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Marc Anthony All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 19
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Nov 20
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Dec 3
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 4
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 10
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 11
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 17
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 18
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 11
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 12
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 17
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at RCDE Stadium Espanyol
RCDE Stadium Espanyol Cornellà de Llobregat, CT, Spain
Jun 19
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 21
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at IFEMA
IFEMA Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 23
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Sevilla, Spain
Jun 25
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Marenostrum Fuengirola
Marenostrum Fuengirola Fuengirola, AL, Spain
Jun 29
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Estadio Carlos Tartiere
Estadio Carlos Tartiere Oviedo, Principado de Asturias, Spain
Jul 1
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Auditorio Marina Sur
Auditorio Marina Sur Valencia, Spain
Jul 2
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Recinto Ferial La Fica
Recinto Ferial La Fica Murcia, Región de Murcia, Spain
Jul 4
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony at Sancti Petri
Sancti Petri Chiclana de la Frontera, AL, Spain

We recommend following Marc Anthony on his social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Marc Anthony Zumic artist page.

