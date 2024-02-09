View all results for 'alt'
Marcus King Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

70+ North America and Europe shows; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2024

Marcus King announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mood Swings. The new shows are planned from May into November at venues across North America and Europe.

Previously, Marcus announced he will join Chris Stapleton for a handful of stadium concerts from April into July. Mood Swings is set for release on April 5. Listen to the title track.

When do Marcus King 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardmember and Artist begin February 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MK2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Marcus King Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Marcus King All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Mar 9
Marcus King at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 6
Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Marcus King at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
The Major Rager at The Augusta Common
The Augusta Common Augusta, GA
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
May 6
Marcus King at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
May 7
Marcus King at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 8
Marcus King at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 10
Marcus King at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 11
Marcus King at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
May 14
Marcus King at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
May 15
Marcus King at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 17
Marcus King at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 18
Marcus King at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 22
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at The Monument
The Monument Rapid City, SD
May 24
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 25
Marcus King at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
May 26
Marcus King at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
May 29
Marcus King at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 30
Marcus King at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 31
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY
Jun 2
Marcus King at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Marcus King at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 6
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 7
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 8
Marcus King at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Jun 10
Marcus King at Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Morgantown, WV
Jun 12
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Allen Stone at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone, and Marcus King at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO
Jun 14
Marcus King at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 15
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Tedeschi Trucks Band at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Jul 11
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 12
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 13
Marcus King at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jul 16
Marcus King at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jul 18
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Jul 19
Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Nikki Lane at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jul 20
Marcus King at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 4
Marcus King at Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 6
Marcus King at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 7
Marcus King at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 9
Marcus King at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Sep 13
Marcus King at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 14
Marcus King at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Sep 17
Marcus King at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 19
Marcus King at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 20
Marcus King at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 21
Marcus King at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 24
Marcus King at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 26
Marcus King at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Sep 28
Marcus King at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 29
Marcus King at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Oct 7
Marcus King at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 9
Marcus King at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 11
Marcus King at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 12
Marcus King at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Marcus King at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Oct 17
Marcus King at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Oct 18
Marcus King at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 20
Marcus King at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 21
Marcus King at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 23
Marcus King at Transbordeur
Transbordeur Villeurbanne, RA, France
Oct 25
Marcus King at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 27
Marcus King at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Oct 28
Marcus King at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Oct 29
Marcus King at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 31
Marcus King at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Nov 1
Marcus King at Den Grå Hal
Den Grå Hal København, Denmark
Nov 3
Marcus King at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 5
Marcus King at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Marcus King at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Marcus King at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Marcus King at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Marcus King at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Marcus King at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow Marcus King on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Marcus King's Zumic artist page.

