Marcus King Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Marcus King announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mood Swings. The new shows are planned from May into November at venues across North America and Europe.
Previously, Marcus announced he will join Chris Stapleton for a handful of stadium concerts from April into July. Mood Swings is set for release on April 5. Listen to the title track.
When do Marcus King 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardmember and Artist begin February 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is MK2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Marcus King Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 7
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Mar 9
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Oct 13
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Marcus King All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 7
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Mar 9
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Apr 6
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
The Augusta Common
Augusta, GA
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush
Miramar Beach, FL
May 6
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
May 7
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 8
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 10
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
May 11
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
May 14
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
May 15
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
May 17
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
May 18
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
May 22
The Monument
Rapid City, SD
May 24
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
May 25
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
May 26
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
May 29
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
May 30
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
May 31
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
The Red Mile
Lexington, KY
Jun 2
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Jun 4
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Jun 6
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 7
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jun 8
Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
Jun 10
Ruby Amphitheater At Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
Morgantown, WV
Jun 12
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Ridgedale, MO
Jun 14
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 15
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Jul 11
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 12
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 13
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Jul 16
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 18
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Jul 19
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Jul 20
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 4
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 6
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 7
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 9
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Sep 13
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 14
London Music Hall - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Sep 20
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Sep 24
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Sep 26
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 29
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Oct 7
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 9
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Oct 11
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Oct 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 18
Sala Apolo
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 20
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 21
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 23
Transbordeur
Villeurbanne, RA, France
Oct 25
Essigfabrik
Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 27
Markthalle (MarX)
Hamburg, Germany
Oct 29
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Nov 1
Den Grå Hal
København, Denmark
Nov 3
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Nov 5
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 9
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 12
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
For the most up-to-date information, follow Marcus King on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Marcus King's Zumic artist page.