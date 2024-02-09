Marcus King Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Marcus King announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mood Swings. The new shows are planned from May into November at venues across North America and Europe.

Previously, Marcus announced he will join Chris Stapleton for a handful of stadium concerts from April into July. Mood Swings is set for release on April 5. Listen to the title track.

When do Marcus King 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Citi cardmember and Artist begin February 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MK2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Marcus King All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Marcus King on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Marcus King's Zumic artist page.